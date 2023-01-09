Looking for a set of grandstands? I-80 Speedway to sell contents at auction

Those in the market for a towering grandstand, a Musco lighting system or a fully-operational concession stand are in luck.

Starting Monday, I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is auctioning off all its contents. The dirt track ran its last races in October after nearly three decades in operation.

Everything must go, says Chris Richard of the Steffes Group, the auction company involved. Things like VIP suites, playground equipment, and yes, even the grandstand are for sale.

“There are five online rings, and basically the rings are grouped up pretty much by category of items being offered,” Richard said.

For example, ring one will feature items like the VIP suites, lighting system and bleachers. Ring two features a good portion of the track prep equipment, ring three contains the concrete barriers placed around the track and ring four will consist of the concession stand equipment, according to Richard.

The fifth and final ring will encompass the track’s miscellaneous items — like the playground equipment and sound system.

The uniqueness of selling contents of a race track is not lost on Richards, who said that the Steffes Group has never been a part of an auction quite like this. He said he’s interested to see how things play out when the auction opens on Monday, and is primarily curious to see where some of the higher-profile items will end up.

“Yes, we’re selling out the assets of a racetrack, but it doesn’t have to go to a racetrack,” Richard said. “We’re finding out that there are other entities, whether it’s just regular fairgrounds, softball associations or baseball associations … that are interested in these unique items.”

I-80 Speedway owner Steve Kosiski said that demand is high for his speedway’s contents, thanks in large part to the equipment’s quality.

Kosiski said that they’ve worked hard to maintain their facility since they purchased it in 2004, and that the high standard of the racetrack should give potential buyers peace of mind that they’ll get “good, decent equipment.”

Additionally, he said that he’s been pleasantly surprised with all of the interest from outside parties regarding the auction.

“I did not know what to expect, but with the phone calls I’ve received and the phone calls the auction company has received, we’re happily surprised with the interest,” Kosiski said. “We just hope they bid high.”

Richard said that, come Monday, the opening prices for a majority of the items will be low enough for most people to participate. He hopes for competitive bidding so that items are sold for a fair market price.

There’s one catch, though.

“It is the buyer’s responsibility to remove the grandstands or to remove the scoreboard or to remove the lights,” Richard said. “People have been calling and asking about that, it is their responsibility for equipment, manpower and tools to do so.”

Come Monday, all Kosiski will be able to do is watch and wait. He said he’ll be at the facility during the duration of the auction, which runs through Jan. 16, to assist in the process and consult with interested parties.

Kosiski said that they’re confident they’ll be able to sell all of the speedway’s assets, but they’re prepared for any curveballs the unique auction could potentially throw.

“We have a lot of usage for things if we’re not able to get rid of it,” Kosiski said. “... But I believe the interest is very heavy for most everything we have. We’re very fortunate there.”

