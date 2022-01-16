Longtime Nebraska broadcaster Hull looks back on wide-ranging career

That work all goes back to 1953, when he took that sergeant's suggestion and went to the base’s library and found a book that explained the process of script writing.

“On the left-hand side is what you see, the camera movements," Hull said. "On the right-hand side is what you hear, the dialogue.”

Once he figured out script writing, he found a woman to sing, a band to play and a soldier to interview. Now he just needed to figure out how to work a camera.

Eventually he got the hang of that, too, and during his time at Fort Sill, Hull produced and hosted 93 half-hour shows for KSWO-TV in Lawton, Oklahoma, showcasing the men and women of the base.

"It combined everything that I was interested in," Hull said. "The music, drama, singers and working with interesting people. I just had a wonderful time, and I thought, well maybe I can do this for a living."

When Hull was drafted for the Korean War soon after he graduated from the University of the Pacific in 1952, he thought he'd be a foot soldier after completing basic training. But by the time he was done the U.S. government was no longer sending many troops overseas.