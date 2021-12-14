Longtime Lincoln zoo leader John Chapo is stepping down

The longtime leader of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is stepping down at the end of the year.
John Chapo, the zoo’s CEO for 35 years, will assume the role of president emeritus for two years, helping with the transition of Evan Killeen, who will take over as CEO Jan. 1.
Killeen is a Lincoln native who joined the zoo 10 years ago as chief operating officer. Before that, he served as deputy director at the Lincoln Children’s Museum and director of education at the Strategic Air Command Museum.
“Evan Killeen is a dreamer and a builder. He will work tirelessly to raise the success of the Zoo even higher,” Chapo said in a news release.
John Chapo
Courtesy photo
He credited Killeen for spearheading the zoo’s recent $25 million expansion, which nearly doubled its footprint near 27th and A streets and brought giraffes, tigers, spider monkeys and cheetahs to Lincoln.
The 18-acre zoo employs 35 full-time employees and draws 350,000 visitors annually, making it the largest tourist attraction in the city and the second in the state, the zoo said in a release.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
PhotoFiles: Lincoln Children's Zoo through the years
Children's Zoo
While the Children's Zoo was being built, Bo the boa constrictor spent his time at the home of zoo president Arnott R. Folsom and his wife.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Zoo founder Arnott Folsom with one of the animals from the zoo.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Lincoln Elks Lodge 80 sponsored a booth selling fresh buttered popcorn at the zoo in 1966. Pictured are (from left) Lori Shelton, Elks past exalted ruler Vince Collura, David Wolatz, Spahnle and Andrea Freeman.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The Lincoln Symphony Orchestra performed ZooMusic pops at the Children's Zoo on June 18, 1988.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Katie Hahn and Courtney Jost were on hand June 2, 1987, to watch zoo volunteer Evon Rinke comb an Angora rabbit as the zoo unveiled the Critter Encounter.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The streets of the zoo were empty during the winter of 1986.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Zoo visitors check out the birds in June of 1970.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Students from Faith Lutheran School watch a zookeeper play with the chimps in 1986.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Visitors make their way through the zoo in 1982.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Mary Manning (left) and Cheri Christensen add finishing touches to renovation work at the Birdcage Theater in 1983.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
(From left) Susan Budler, Lynda Fagerberg, Steve Fagerberg and Kim Sandberg were part of the skit "The Bench" in the Birdcage Theater in 1974.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Ron Brown watches as son Ryan rides a pony at the zoo in 1979.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The zoo sign in 1973.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Rain doesn't keep these zoo visitors from checking out the Engine House in 1965.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The Crooked House and the Crooked Barn in 1968.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Mike Garren (left) and Mark Michel check out the zoo's dinosaur fountain as the zoo opened for the first time in July 1965.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The zoo's town square included a blacksmith shop in 1967.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
"Frankie the Felon" undergoes inspection by Assistant Police Chief Willie Manchester at the zoo's jail on Aug. 10, 1965.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Kelly Reasoner (left) and his sister Janet mail letters at the zoo's post office in June of 1966.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The zoo's post office in 1967.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The street in the zoo's western town was named Dobson Street in 1964 after the contractor who did the paving.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Pledges at Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity became "gandy dancers" in 1962, laying track for the zoo's narrow-gauge railroad. In the foreground are Gary Rosenbach and Pat Sullivan.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The Iron Horse engine for the Children's Zoo train arrived in Lincoln in December of 1962. The $13,650 replica of the 1862 C.P Huntington engine heads the 27-unit Iron Horse Railroad, which the Lincoln Junior Chamber of Commerce financed for $35,000.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The Iron Horse Railroad heads into the tunnel at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on May 5, 1986.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Steve Badinger of Silver Hammer Construction woks on the new train depot at the zoo in 1988.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The otter cage, which included a slide, was complete in 1966.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Zooville Square attracts people young and old. It's shown here in 1982.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Children's Zoo director Alan Bietz feeds chocolate chip cookies to Gentle Ben as Gov. Bob Kerrey watches Sept. 18, 1984.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Zoo director Alan Bietz interacts with Arthur the camel in Jan. 28, 1984.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Alan Bietz tries to coax Hevlyn the hippo out into the spring air in 1978.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Hannah Lambert checks out the goats at the Children's Zoo while the goats check out volunteers Ken Arellano and Dena Noe of National Bank of Commerce during family day at the zoo for families affected by multiple sclerosis in 1996.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The zoo's new entrance in 1991.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
In 1997, volunteer conductor Clint Hoover had been driving the zoo train for six years.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Bryanna Niebrugge (from left), Karissa TeSelle, Katie Hofer, Hannah Hofer and Amanda Bauer check out the eagle's nest at the zoo in 1993.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Randy Scheer, head animal keeper, works with two scarlet macaws in the winter holding room in November of 1992.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Brothers Devin (left) and Brandon Aksamit visit with Capt. Bret Davis of the Lincoln Fire Department during the annual Halloween Hullabaloo in 1993.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
Leo the paper-eating lion was refurbished by folks from Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Lincoln Tent and Awning and Salt Valley Signs in 1996.
Journal Star archives
Children's Zoo
The Crooked House was a favorite place to hold birthday parties.
Julie Koch
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or
psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
