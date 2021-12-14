Longtime Lincoln zoo leader John Chapo is stepping down

The longtime leader of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is stepping down at the end of the year.

John Chapo, the zoo’s CEO for 35 years, will assume the role of president emeritus for two years, helping with the transition of Evan Killeen, who will take over as CEO Jan. 1.

Killeen is a Lincoln native who joined the zoo 10 years ago as chief operating officer. Before that, he served as deputy director at the Lincoln Children’s Museum and director of education at the Strategic Air Command Museum.

“Evan Killeen is a dreamer and a builder. He will work tirelessly to raise the success of the Zoo even higher,” Chapo said in a news release.

He credited Killeen for spearheading the zoo’s recent $25 million expansion, which nearly doubled its footprint near 27th and A streets and brought giraffes, tigers, spider monkeys and cheetahs to Lincoln.

The 18-acre zoo employs 35 full-time employees and draws 350,000 visitors annually, making it the largest tourist attraction in the city and the second in the state, the zoo said in a release.

