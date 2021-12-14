 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime Lincoln zoo leader John Chapo is stepping down
0 Comments
breaking top story

Longtime Lincoln zoo leader John Chapo is stepping down

  • Updated
  • 0

The longtime leader of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is stepping down at the end of the year.

John Chapo, the zoo’s CEO for 35 years, will assume the role of president emeritus for two years, helping with the transition of Evan Killeen, who will take over as CEO Jan. 1.

Killeen is a Lincoln native who joined the zoo 10 years ago as chief operating officer. Before that, he served as deputy director at the Lincoln Children’s Museum and director of education at the Strategic Air Command Museum.

“Evan Killeen is a dreamer and a builder. He will work tirelessly to raise the success of the Zoo even higher,” Chapo said in a news release.

John Chapo

John Chapo

He credited Killeen for spearheading the zoo’s recent $25 million expansion, which nearly doubled its footprint near 27th and A streets and brought giraffes, tigers, spider monkeys and cheetahs to Lincoln.

The 18-acre zoo employs 35 full-time employees and draws 350,000 visitors annually, making it the largest tourist attraction in the city and the second in the state, the zoo said in a release.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

‘We’re ready for babies’ — New additions, new breeding hopes for Lincoln’s growing giraffe herd
COVID-19 claims Lincoln zoo's snow leopards

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unmasked Santa visits popular again

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News