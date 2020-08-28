Longtime Lincoln Diocese priest placed on administrative leave for conduct violation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln placed a longtime priest on administrative leave Friday for violating its internal code of conduct.

The Rev. Leo Seiker, who was ordained in 1991, has been the pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Shelby — about 60 miles northwest of Lincoln — since 2017, said diocese spokesman the Rev. Nicholas Kipper.

Kipper wouldn’t provide details about the violation, other than to say it did not involve children. The Polk County Attorney's Office said Seiker has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

The diocese assigned the Rev. John Rooney as temporary administrator of Shelby’s Sacred Heart Parish.

