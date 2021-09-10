Longtime Lincoln car show finds new home

One of Lincoln’s oldest -- and likely largest -- annual car shows is returning Sunday after taking a pandemic pause last year.

But the 40th annual All Makes Auto and Truck Show won’t spill into the streets of Havelock, as it did for decades.

The business association there didn’t invite them back this year, said event co-chair Gary Bouc: “And we really don’t know all the reasons.” A representative of the association couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.

So instead, the expected 300 cars will spread out at Southeast Community College, near 84th and O. And the Capitol City Ford and Mustang Club, which is putting on the show, likes its new home already.

“They just opened their arms to us,” Bouc said. “They’re really taking off with it.”

In return, the club invited SCC students and staff to enter their cars -- and compete for trophies -- at no cost.

“We want to get the students, especially the auto students, excited about the car hobby.”

The show attracts all makes and types of cars and trucks, Bouc said. “SUVs and trucks and dune buggies and foreign cars and Corvettes and all kinds of things.”