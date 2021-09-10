Longtime Lincoln car show finds new home

One of Lincoln’s oldest -- and likely largest -- annual car shows is returning Sunday after taking a pandemic pause last year.
But the 40th annual All Makes Auto and Truck Show won’t spill into the streets of Havelock, as it did for decades.
The business association there didn’t invite them back this year, said event co-chair Gary Bouc: “And we really don’t know all the reasons.” A representative of the association couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.
So instead, the expected 300 cars will spread out at Southeast Community College, near 84th and O. And the Capitol City Ford and Mustang Club, which is putting on the show, likes its new home already.
“They just opened their arms to us,” Bouc said. “They’re really taking off with it.”
In return, the club invited SCC students and staff to enter their cars -- and compete for trophies -- at no cost.
“We want to get the students, especially the auto students, excited about the car hobby.”
The show attracts all makes and types of cars and trucks, Bouc said. “SUVs and trucks and dune buggies and foreign cars and Corvettes and all kinds of things.”
But five classic cars will have special status. Another longtime Lincoln car group, the Nifty Fifties Ford Club, lost five members since January: Marv Wiens; Alan Metzger; Dick Peach; Rod Phelps; and LeRoy Meints.
Their families will show their cars, with the rest of the Nifty Fifties parking theirs nearby. A representative of the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed will present the families with special commemorative awards at 1:30 p.m., Bouc said.
Sunday's event is free for spectators, and the Havelock shows traditionally drew several thousand people, Bouc said.
The All Makes show is also a fundraiser. After the 2019 show, the Capitol City club donated more than $7,000 for St. Gianna Women’s Homes. This year, it will raise money for the Women’s Care Center in Lincoln.
40th annual All Makes Auto and Truck Show
* 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
* Southeast Community College, 8880 O St.
* 300 cars expected
* Free for spectators; $30 to enter cars at show (registration and check-in, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)
* Lunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $5 for pulled pork, burgers, brats or hotdogs and chips and drink, served by St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus. Proceeds to Women’s Care Center of Lincoln.
* Husker collectibles auction: 1 p.m., proceeds also going to Women’s Care Center.
* Details: ccfmclub.com
