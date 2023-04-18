Susanne Blue announced plans Monday to retire after 25 years as Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach's executive director.

Her last day will be sometime in August.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve this wonderful organization all these years," Blue said. "I hope to stay involved in the community, advocating for the needs of those in poverty, experiencing homelessness and behavioral health issues. ... It seems like the time is right. Our organization is strong and our team shows tremendous commitment and compassion."

Matt Talbot is a hunger relief and outreach center for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness with four main areas of focus: relieving hunger, defeating homelessness, addressing addiction and providing outreach.

During Blue's time with the organization, Matt Talbot grew from a volunteer-led soup kitchen to a professionally staffed community kitchen and outreach center offering housing, case management, outreach, substance use and nutrition programming for the homeless community.

Blue's career in human services includes more than 35 years of volunteer and professional work in community organizing, advocacy, crisis support, program planning, program evaluation and grant writing — primarily in Lincoln and Omaha.

“Susanne is known for her service, hard work, leadership, and countless prayers,” said Alynn Sampson, president of Matt Talbot’s board of directors. “She has established a lasting culture of hope, dignity, encouragement, and community among Matt Talbot’s volunteers, guests, and staff — a gift to our entire community and we are so grateful.”

The board has formed a transition committee and will begin the process of filling the position.

