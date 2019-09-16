Go west, says a voice from inside the Lincoln Children’s Museum.
A couple of inches this way.
And then another voice: It’s stuck.
It’s 10 a.m. Monday morning, and a crew of six Duncan Aviation mechanics have a 350-pound dilemma.
It’s a Cessna 150. A two-seater they’ve carried down three flights of stairs on its way back to the hangar for a refresh, now wedged halfway out the doors of this P Street playground for kids.
They’ve been at work for more than two hours.
The nose is off. The wings are off. The propeller is leaning on the side of the museum. So is the engine block.
But the airplane that arrived in 2000 when the museum was new, hefted up by a crane and through the second floor -- glass-free -- windows, is not budging.
And a toddler passing by with her mother notices.
“Is that an airplane?” asks Katie Briggs. “What’s it doing?”
It is an airplane, Katie. And it is heading off to get landing and navigation lights, a touched-up paint job, repaired seats and a lower profile. Half a wing will disappear, too, along with the wheels and landing gear, replaced by sturdy peg legs.
The goal is to make space on the third floor for a cafe and still have room for one of the museum’s most popular exhibits, said Tricia Nangkal, marketing director.
And the turnaround will be quick. The plane is set to return within the month.
But first it has to depart.
The tires come off. Still stuck.
The landing gear comes off. Looks like they have clearance.
“Rotate it like you would a couch,” Les Delka says.
Then he puts it in navigation terms: “Put the airplane in a left roll.”
And three hours after the Cessa started its puddle-jumping journey, the crew wheels it onto a trailer.
They’ll return for its missing parts, says Darwin Godemann.
“And redo what we undid.”
Lincoln Children's Museum through the years
Juggling Act
Lincoln Children's Museum Executive Director Marilyn Gorham flinches while she and nine-year-old Kathryn Morre stand in the middle of Renee Crosby's (right) juggling pins Sunday at the Lincoln Children's Museum. 1/22/2001 Lincoln Children's Museum Executive Director Marilyn Gorham (center) flinches while she and 9-year-old Kathryn Moore stand in the middle of Renee Crosby's juggling pins Sunday at the Lincoln Children's Museum.
LANE HICKENBOTTOM
Lincoln Children's Museum
Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Children's Museum
Best youth activity programs (non-sports): Lincoln Children's Museum
Journal Star file photo
Super Hero Day
Shayden Johnson, 3, climbs a ladder in the Space Station exhibit at the Lincoln Children's Museum on Super Hero Day.
ALLISON HESS/Lincoln Journal Star
Candy House, 12/12/2013
LINCOLN, NEB - 12/12/2013 - Davis Schulte, 3, of Omaha with his mom, Christine, selects from a variety of candies to use to decorate a cardboard gingerbread house during the Candy House Funshop on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013, at the Lincoln Children's Museum. KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
RB122201 copy
New Children's Museum. RB99122201. DIT photo by Robert Becker.
ROBERT BECKER
Grow Zone, Lincoln Children's Museum
The Grow Zone is one of the two new exhibits set to debut Nov. 8 during the Lincoln Children's Museum's 25th Birthday Bash. The Grow Zone is an exhibit just for infants and toddlers. It is a place for them to develop their senses and explore. Pictured is the new Honeycomb Book Nook, shaped like a bee hive, kids can crawl inside and curl up with a good book.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
DL14123110.jpg
LINCOLN, NEB - 12/31/2014 - Balloons drop during a Make Believe Midnight early New Year's Eve celebration at the Lincoln Children's Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014. DAN LITTLE/Lincoln Journal Star
DAN LITTLE/Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Children's Museum Camp
Arisu Sugio (left), Kai Sasaki, and Meia Kida play with craft items in between activities during a weeklong camp at the Lincoln Children's Museum on Aug. 5, 2013. The Children's Museum hosts children for several weeks of summer camps, with each week having a different theme.
MORGAN SPIEHS/Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Children's Museum
LINCOLN, NEB - 02/21/2015 Camden Ballinger, 3, (right) and his brother Parker, 6, pet a Cha Chilla held by Lincoln Children's Zoo employee Nathan Garrison during ZooZeum Day on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, at the Lincoln Children's Museum. This annual event includes all the usual fun of the museum but adds lots of small creatures from the Lincoln Children's Zoo for attendees to pet and learn about. MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
DL14121101.jpg
LINCOLN, NEB - 12/10/2014 - Ashlee Rowley dances with her 5-year old twin daughters Sarah, left, and Elizabeth, as the String Beans play the "Upside Down Christmas Tree" song on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2014, at the Children's Museum. DAN LITTLE/Lincoln Journal Star
DAN LITTLE/Lincoln Journal Star
Cuckoo Construction, Lincoln Children's Museum
Jason Lamb, an employee with Roto, puts together the animatronic bird that tops the three-story Cuckoo Construction clock tower -- the new three-story exhibit opening Nov. 8 at the Lincoln Children's Museum. The exhibit uses conveyor belts to send bricks up to a mock construction site. It will have a vertical maze, and every 15 minutes the Cuckoo Bird pops out to sing.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Children's museum
Greg (left) and George Morgan of Clovis, Calif., take a break from the New Year's Eve activities at the Lincoln Children's Museum on Dec. 31, 2010. (CHRISTIAN RANDOLPH/Lincoln Journal Star)
CHRISTIAN RANDOLPH
RB04073110
HUBBUB. Taylor Belew, 8, arranges tea sets on the top of the Lincoln Children's Museum's Kids Collect display case. She started collecting tea sets when she was born, and the white and blue set at right was her collection's first.
Robert Becker
Lincoln Children's Museum
In this October 1991 photo Marilyn Gorham, the late executive director of the Lincoln Children’s Museum, stops to play with then 4-year-old Emily Zimmer, in the museum grocery store. The store, revamped in the recent renovation project, remains a popular exhibit.
Journal Star file photo
WL00100607
Life: Courteney Schroeppel (bottom), administrative assistant, and Courtney Ecklund, volunteer, in the prairie dog town at the Lincoln Children's Museum. 10/06/2000 WILLIAM LAUER/Lincoln Journal Star
WILLIAM LAUER
Shining Star Night
Lincoln Children's Museum marketing director Michaella Kumke takes a photo of Andrea and Jamie Bray of Lincoln with their 17-month-old son, Joah, during Shining Star Night. Born at just 24 weeks and highly susceptible to disease, Joah enjoys his very first public outing.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
0114_AGrimm_TGoeden
Aaron Grimm and Trina Goeden shoot photos of their Nature's Variety colleagues posing in the cutouts at the Nov. 12 opening of the “Happy Healthy Pets” exhibit at Lincoln Children’s Museum.
PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
Ball Works
"Go!" exclaims 4-year-old Faith Woods of Hillsboro, Ore., on May
27, 2011, as she watches a golf ball glide down the Bucket O'round
installation, which is part of the Ball Works exhibit at Lincoln
Children's Museum. On Monday the museum will be open for its annual
Shining Star event for children whose health is somehow
compromised. (FRANCIS GARDLER / Lincoln Journal Star file
photo)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Family Exhibit
Emily Vesely, of Lincoln, plays with her children, Josey, 1, and Emmet, 2, at the water exhibit in memory of her father, Donald Plake, at the Lincoln Children's Museum on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013.
ANNA REED/Lincoln Journal Star
Director For a Day
Haley Inness makes a call to her assistant while acting as the Lincoln Children's Museum's executive director for a day on Monday. Haley, who has cerebral palsy, was able to educate visiting children about her disability.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
TL02012003.jpg
Haley Breeden, 3, hits her mark at the Lincoln Children's Museum Sunday afternoon.
Terri A. Long Fox
Children's museum
Emersyn Liljehorn, 7 (left) and Henry Clymer, 8, get their faces painted with New Year's Eve-themed designs at the Lincoln Children's Museum on New Year's Eve. (CHRISTIAN RANDOLPH/Lincoln Journal Star)
CHRISTIAN RANDOLPH
mp051006.01
Lincoln, NE - 05 October, 05 - Aaron Nichols, 5, plays with an interactive exhibit at the Lincoln Children's Museum as part of the "Children Just Like Me" traveling exhibit created by the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal. The exhibit showcases the diversity of children from around the world and the commonalities they share. Michael Paulsen/mp Lincoln Journal Star 10/14/2005 pg 1C Hubbub Aaron Nichols, 5, pushes the buttons on the interactive globe that is part of the traveling exhibit "Children Just Like Me" on display at the Lincoln Children's Museum. With the touch of a button children can see where in the world the kids who are featured in the exhibit live.
MICHAEL PAULSEN
Halloween Costumes
Need a costume for your child? The Lincoln Children’s Museum’s BOO-tique is open daily through Halloween.
PhotoSpin
RB07022603
Exhibit installer Teresa Patton works on the train trestle and skyline of one of the KEVA Planks displays at the Lincoln Children’s Museum. The exhibit opens to the public on Monday. Visitors will see more than 10,000 planks used to create everything from skylines to towers to castles and animals. (Robert Becker)
ROBERT BECKER
It's a record
This replica of the Nebraska Capitol built at the Lincoln Children's Museum has been included in Guinness World Records for largest and tallest structure made with Lincoln Logs. Here, design architect Daniel Siedhoff and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall pose after placing the final piece atop the tower in April.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Cuckoo Construction, Lincoln Children's Museum
An animatronic bird tops the three-story Cuckoo Construction clock tower, one of the new exhibits at the Lincoln Children's Museum. The museum is celebrating 25 years of entertaining children.
MATT RYERSON/Journal Star file photo
TK13050604
Set in place, "First Solo" by sculptor Mark Kazara, is on the southeast corner of the second level at the Lincoln Children's Museum on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Children's Museum celebrates opening of new exhibits
LINCOLN, NEB. - 11/3/2012 - Kids and families march to the Lincoln Children's Museum from the Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012 at the Children's Museum in Lincoln, Neb. The museum is celebrating the opening of two new exhibits and the renovations of six more. ANNA REED/Lincoln Journal Star
ANNA REED
Tiny Town, 10.9.2012
Roto project manager Julia McAllister positions signs along the Johnny Carson Theater exhibit for engineer Gabriel Griffin on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012, at the Lincoln Children's Museum.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
mp051006.02
Sydney Smith, 3, dances next to an exhibit featuring Olia, a child from Russia, whose dream is to become a ballerina. The traveling exhibit, “Children Just Like Me,” is on display at the Lincoln Children’s Museum through Jan. 15. (Michael Paulsen)
Michael Paulsen
Grow Zone, Lincoln Children's Museum
Firefly Symphony and the Noodle Forest (pictured on the right) are just part of the new Grow Zone at the Lincoln Children's Museum. Grow Zone, once known as Tot Town, was doubled in size and completely revamped as part of a five-year exhibit update at the museum.
MATT RYERSON/Journal Star file photo
JH09061804.jpg
LINCOLN, NE -- 06/18/2009 -- Benjamin Laws, 7, sings along to music from The String Beans during "Music & Mozzarella" hosted by The Lincoln Children's Museum on Thursday, June 18, 2009. JACOB HANNAH/ Lincoln Journal Star
JACOB HANNAH
Make Believe Midnight
Balloons drop last year during a Make Believe Midnight early New Year's Eve celebration at the Lincoln Children's Museum. The museum will host the event again this year.
Lincoln's Choice: Museum; Place to have a party
With exhibits like the three-story Cuckoo Construction clock tower, the Lincoln Children's Museum took the top spot in two categories in the 2017 Lincoln's Choice Awards: Best place to have a party and best museum.
MATT RYERSON/Journal Star file photo
#5 Lincoln Children's Museum
MICHAEL PAULSEN
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com. On Twitter @TheRealCLK.