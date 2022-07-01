Longtime Alliance track coach Steve Nelson builds friendships, quilt through Cornhusker State Games Torch Run

With every coming summer, Steve Nelson is always ready to play his part in Nebraska’s biggest amateur sports competition.

It won’t be long until the Cornhusker State Games officially begin with the opening ceremonies on July 15, but the buildup to the State Games is where Nelson has made a lasting impact over the last 28 years.

Dating back to 1994, Nelson has helped organize portions of the Torch Run in western Nebraska, a tradition in which runners carry a symbolic torch in 1-mile segments across the state similar to the Olympics. This year’s Torch Run included legs from Hastings to Kearney, Alliance to Scottsbluff, Ogallala to North Platte, Norfolk to Bloomfield and David City to Lincoln, with the torch arriving at Haymarket Park on June 30.

In getting runners scheduled for their portion of the Torch Run, Nelson has dealt with road closures, construction, weather and everything in between. And every year, he keeps coming back for more.

“We’ve had people come from Chadron, Hay Springs or Hyannis come and help run for a couple miles,” Nelson said. “I never had any trouble finding people to run; in fact, a lot of them wanted to run 3 or 4 miles.”

If you’re looking for the secret to how Nelson always finds eager runners, it’s because he’s one of the longest-serving track and field coaches in the entire state. While attending Chadron State College, Nelson participated in both football and track and field, something that set him up for a future in athletics.

When Nelson took up teaching at Alliance High School, it was simply natural that he’d become a coach, too. Nelson became the head coach for track and field at Alliance from 1978-1999, and he’s continued coaching pole vault at the school for over 40 years. Nelson also volunteered as the pole vault coach at Chadron State for 17 years, and he continues to channel that passion for athletics into the Cornhusker State Games now.

“I was on what you call the nine-year plan for college,” Nelson said. “I had really good coaches in high school and in college, and that really helped me get started.”

With every year of the Torch Run, Nelson got a new T-shirt. Over time, those shirts started to pile up in his closet. With the help of a suggestion from his wife, Nelson took them to a local friend who made a quilt out of the Torch Run shirts.

“I just had so many shirts, and my wife wanted to me do something with them,” Nelson said. “I also have a quilt made out of a bunch of my Nebraska state track meet shirts, so it’s as good of a place as any to put them!”

While a hip replacement has kept Nelson from being on the road for the Torch Run and from helping run the CSG track and field event, he looks forward to returning to Lincoln next year.

Whether it was the National Guard members that escorted runners in the Panhandle, the athletes he’s met at the track and field meet or the many runners who he turns to every year, Nelson’s love for the Cornhusker State Games is built on one thing — relationships.

“It has been a really, really good event that has just been a blast for me,” Nelson said. “In those 28 years, I’ve had so much fun every time; it’s just led to a lot of friendships.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

