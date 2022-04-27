 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Long-closed stretch of Oak Creek Trail reopened

Oak Creek Trail

The Oak Creek Trail connects Valparaiso and Brainard.

 Journal Star file photo

A mile-long stretch of Oak Creek Trail has reopened after a nearly three-year closure.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District closed the section — a mile west of the Valparaiso trailhead — in 2019 after stream bank erosion reached the edge of the trail, making it unsafe.

Repair crews have since rerouted that stretch of the trail, allowing the district to reopen it. A contractor will seed the area next month, but any inconvenience to trail users should be minor, resources conservationist Ariana Kennedy said in a news release.

The 13-mile Oak Creek Trail follows a former railroad line between Valparaiso and Brainard, northwest of Lincoln.

