Long awaited, Wilderness Park bridge plan falls into place Tuesday

Severed for a decade, a key connection in Wilderness Park moved closer to completion Tuesday, when Midwest Infrastructure installed a 120-foot steel bridge across Salt Creek.
The original bridge, about a half-mile north of Saltillo Road, collapsed in 2010 after a group of children jumped in unison to make it sway.
The $356,000 replacement should be open to hikers and bikers by the end of June or sooner, said Sara Hartzell of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, who has championed the project for years and who watched the contractor move the span into place.
“It was so cool,” she said after. “It was great.”
