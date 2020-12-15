Local Uber and Lyft drivers adjust to work during pandemic

But recent local directed health measures that force bars and restaurants to close early, and the general lack of people going out on the weekends, has greatly affected Mar's income because he usually drives during those times. From August to November 2019, Mar gave 650 rides; from August to November 2020, he gave 420.

He's been delivering for DoorDash and Postmates to make up some of the lost income.

Jory Keuten, 29, has worked for Uber and Lyft for four years and said he has been working longer hours as a way to offset the decrease in the number of people needing rides.

"It's probably a third as busy as what it normally is," he said.

Keuten said most of the rides he gives now are to people going to work. He also said having no fans at Nebraska football games has had a big impact on his business.

"It's just drastically, drastically cut down," Keuten said.

However, the drivers said they were grateful for the people who still request their services, because it means they are still able to support themselves and the community.