Local tree farm notices increased demand for live Christmas trees

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior Pines grows white and scotch pines on site and also brings in precut Fraser firs. Prior said he’s already sold all the Fraser firs that he ordered, over 300 trees.

While he’s not sure exactly what is driving people to buy live trees, Prior said he thinks it's a fun activity to get people out of the house in a safe way.

“We've had a lot of first-time people that haven't bought a live tree in the past that have come out,” he said. “I think it's just something that has given a good opportunity to go out and do something.”

In addition to an influx of new customers, Prior said returning customers also have continued to come out this year.

Sean and Julie Putnam picked out a tree Sunday and said they’ve been to Prior Pines a few times and always enjoy buying their Christmas trees from a farm. They said they were continuing their tradition of buying a tree with character.

“I usually like to get trees that are a little less perfect,” Julie Putnam said.

Martin and Carol Wells said they also try to buy from a local farm whenever possible and have been to Prior Pines for the past five years.

“The trees are much nicer and they last a lot longer,” Carol said.