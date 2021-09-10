Local organizations preparing to welcome Afghanistan refugees to Nebraska

Many refugees flee their homes with nothing but a single bag, leaving the rest of their belongings behind. Once they arrive in Nebraska, agencies like Lutheran Family Services or Catholic Social Services provide them with a home, a fully stocked fridge, access to health care and other services.

“We are called upon to welcome the stranger," Brodkey said. "And that is very core to who we are as an organization. To serve those who are most in need."

The three agencies in Nebraska working directly with refugees have initially committed to resettling 655 Afghan evacuees in Omaha and Lincoln, the Omaha World-Herald reported. They stress that the number is fluid and likely to grow. And many local people who work with refugees expect that more will come through secondary migration from other U.S. cities.

Lutheran Family Services has committed to resettling 280 Afghans in Omaha and Lincoln. The Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha has committed to resettling 250. Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska has committed to 125.

That’s on top of the hundreds of refugees from other nations that the agencies had already committed to resettling in the coming year. And it comes after local refugee resettlement operations had been greatly pared down in the past two years.