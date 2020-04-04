Local nonprofits get grants from COVID-19 response fund

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fund set up to provide economic stability and help meet the basic needs of Lincoln residents disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic has distributed $189,000 in grants to 13 local nonprofit organizations, the mayor announced Saturday.

The COVID-19 Response Fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation, was created March 20 to provide grants to nonprofits that provide access to food, housing, medical information and other support for vulnerable populations. So far, the fund has raised $742,000 in contributions, including $500,000 from strategic partners, a group of businesses and foundations.

“This first round of funding provides a critical lifeline to Lincoln families and residents in need of basic supports provided by local nonprofits serving on the front lines of this pandemic,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. “I thank all those who are quickly responding to emerging needs in our city and whose compassion knows no bounds, and I thank all those involved in administering and growing the fund. Your service, at this crucial time, matters immensely to the community.”