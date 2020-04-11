Local nonprofits get $189,000 in grants from COVID-19 Response Fund

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fund set up to provide economic stability and help meet the basic needs of Lincoln residents disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic has distributed a second round of grants to 12 local nonprofit organizations, the mayor announced Saturday.

The COVID-19 Response Fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation, was created March 20 to provide grants to nonprofits that provide access to food, housing, medical information and other support for vulnerable populations.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Saturday that the city awarded $189,000 in grants to 12 nonprofits.

The grant recipients are: Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska, Center for People in Need, Clinic with a Heart. Clyde Malone Community Center, Disrupting Traffic, El Centro de las Americas,; The HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults, Lincoln Literacy, MilkWorks, Mystic Rhoads Productions Inc., Northeast Family Center and Tabitha, Inc.

The fund has received $785,600 in contributions since it was created.

The grant recipients were identified by a coalition including the City of Lincoln, Lincoln Community Foundation, the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development and the Community Health Endowment.