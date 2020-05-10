Local foster mother has raised more than 70 kids

"That's a whole lot of weight to carry," she said.

For some of the boys, Folds said it can take years before they understand their worth. Regardless, she said she works hard every day to show the love she has for them and to challenge them to be the best that they can possibly be.

"It's definitely not easy," she said, "but it is necessary."

Folds said she primarily cares for teens because she was a young teenager when she was first placed in the foster care system, and she understands the unique struggles that teenage foster children go through. She said it can be particularly hard for teens to get placed, as few foster parents are looking to care for teenage children.

When she first began working as a foster parent, Folds said she had nine teenage girls in her care.

"I quickly learned that was not my calling," Folds said. She now cares for boys only.

Folds said the most rewarding part of her work is seeing the boys recognize that they are more than the situations they came from. She said she loves when former foster children send her pictures of their wives and kids, and she's glad they've found ways to become productive citizens.