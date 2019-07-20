Nearly a dozen churches in the Belmont area of Lincoln will hold a family-friendly rally to promote safety Sunday evening.
The Belmont Community Rally will be from 4-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Belmont Baptist Church, 3424 N. 14th St. The event will include live music, inspirational speakers and free hot dogs.
Rev. Kathy Gouin of Lincoln Foursquare Church, said she and her husband, Rev. Larry Gouin, wanted to "take a stand for a safer Belmont."
"I realized that we saw a lot of news stories about the crime going up in Belmont over the past few years," she said. "We wanted to do something, so we decided to call businesses, church leaders and citizens to rally."
Musical acts at the event include the Church House Blues Band, and Justin and Elly Heckel, while speakers include Rev. Rodney Hinrichs. Activities for children will be offered, including bounce houses, a dunk tank and face-painting. Representatives of the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue will attend.
The event will also provide resources for people in need, including financial and spiritual help.
"We're really hoping that people will connect and know that they're not alone and know there are lots of people in our community who care," Kathy Gouin said. "It's just a place and a time for people to connect."
Gouin, who has been a pastor at Foursquare Church with her husband for seven years, said the event has raised hundreds of dollars in donations from Lincoln businesses.
"I just am so thankful for all the people who came together and pitched in and wanted to have the betterment of the community," she said. "It really took a community effort to bring everything together."