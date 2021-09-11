Local 9/11 ceremonies honor first responders, military members

Two Patriot Day Programs were held in Lincoln on Saturday morning, 20 years after the 9/11 attacks on America.

Both ceremonies, one at the steps of the Nebraska State Capitol and the other at the Veteran's Memorial Garden, were held about 30 minutes apart, each honoring first responders and military service members.

The morning started with a remembrance ceremony hosted by the Lincoln Fire Department honoring the members of Nebraska Task Force One, who rushed to the aid of those in New York City and the Pentagon.

"As the rest of us stayed glued to our television sets watching in shock as the glass and steel of the World Trade Centers erupted in smoke and then buckled and collapsed, 61 of our task force members quickly made their way to New York City, while two others headed to the Pentagon," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

The memorial also included speeches by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Fire Chief Dave Engler, a 21 Gun Salute, and recorded remarks from former President George W. Bush.

A second ceremony followed at the Veteran's Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, hosted by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

Craig Anderson, a member of the Veterans Memorial Garden advisory council, spoke at the event.