 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

loc/112222/A6/glance_merged

  • 0

A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota.

Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. 

The Chevy was pushed into the east ditch and came to a rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on railroad tracks. 

The driver of the truck, James Vaniperen, 39, of Davis, South Dakota, was transported to a  Brookings hospital with serious but not non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. 

People are also reading…

Lincoln man goes to prison for sexually abusing underage girl
Oklahoma man followed Lincoln woman to Haymarket parking garage, attacked her, police say
Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Remember this mysterious moon 'cube?' China's Moon Rover might have figured out what it is

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News