Live Yes Studios in Lincoln shows how art can be 'a healing component'

The chaos of artists laughing, drills operating, and the clatter from sculptures being created can be overwhelming for anyone the first time they walk into Live Yes Studios.

What started out as residential assistance for individuals with disabilities has turned into a sanctuary for disabled individuals to indulge in several mediums of art.

“It can be scary," said Live Yes director Craig Casados. "But it soon offers personal growth because people can step outside their comfort zone and have the opportunity to fail.”

When Resources for Human Development created Live Yes Studios in 2011, they wanted to provide around-the-clock assistance by placing those in need in adult group homes.

However, when finances began to fall short, they weren't ready to walk away from the many they'd already helped in Lincoln.

They wanted to give them the opportunity to explore things they'd never experienced before. And seeing the impact a California art studio had in inspiring disabled artists, Live Yes got started in replicating that atmosphere in Lincoln.

Since then, several artists have tried out different art mediums such as ceramics, cooking, film production, gardening, screen printing and tufting — among others.

Although they no longer provide 24/7 assistance, they still help with everyday tasks like laundry, said Natasha Scholz, assistant director of Live Yes Studios.

Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 p.m., artists have the opportunity to pick from over 30 course options.

The act of choosing a course, Scholz says, is a big deal for them because they are often deprived of making their own decisions.

"This place allows them to have 100% control of what they want to do, and I think that gets overshadowed a lot," Scholz said.

"It's an ability others take for granted."

For many of these artists, the studio is a form of therapy.

When Randy first walked through the doors of the studio, he wasn't happy. Scholz says, his disability limited his mobility and he wouldn't try to walk. Nor did he speak.

His initial paintings consisted of simple lines, nothing cohesive, Scholz said. But as he got accustomed to the studio's atmosphere he did a complete turnaround, mentally and physically.

He became a social butterfly and toward the end of his time at the studio, he began walking.

"It's truly a testament to what happens here and how art can be such a healing component," Scholz said.

Their monthly gallery show is what Casados, says sets the studio apart from others.

Every first Friday of the month, artists prepare a collection to present at the gallery. Some artists focus on one specific art form while others showcase a bit of everything from ceramics to tufting.

This month, Jessica, another of the studio's artists, combined her love for painting and dolls for her showcase.

Having their own exhibition is rewarding and shows the community what they're capable of, Scholz said.

One of the best aspects of each show is that with every purchase from the gallery, the artists pocket 70% of the sale.

The other 30% goes to the studio's operating budget.

Although their studio space works perfectly for all the courses they offer, their gallery is located upstairs, making it inaccessible for some artists with physical disabilities.

The studio raised an additional $10,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. Casados says $30,000 is needed for an elevator that might draw in more artists to the studio.