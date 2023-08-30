Good evening from Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is hosting a first-of-its-kind outdoor volleyball match and will play Omaha at 7 p.m.

The stadium? Packed. Might we see a world record for attendance at a women's sporting event? Many seem to think so. Standby ...

20 minutes out from Huskers-Mavericks, the weather is ideal. Low 80's, modest breeze that at times could make a volleyball do weird things.

Scroll down for live updates from the match.

A Sea of Red unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/01k3xM04xv — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) August 31, 2023

Nebraska Volleyball Tunnel Walk.



Chills. pic.twitter.com/gzH6GQWiVj — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) August 30, 2023

Half an hour away. This is pretty wild. pic.twitter.com/AjJnFqhtkz — Wilson Moore (@wilsmoore_) August 30, 2023

Stadium volleyball match: View from the field level student section. pic.twitter.com/a0a9OcOP53 — Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) August 30, 2023

Stadium volleyball match: The scene 90 minutes before Nebraska vs. Omaha: pic.twitter.com/aILYUIE6wR — Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) August 30, 2023

Stadium volleyball match: Nebraska coach John Cook was just dropped off in front of Memorial Stadium with a golf cart and walked in a public entrance to coach an evening match in a football stadium with 90,000 spectators. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/q9rrXjcDwQ — Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) August 30, 2023

Live updates

7:35 p.m. Nebraska wins the first set, 25-14. Lindsay Krause had four kills, while Harper Murray and Andi Jackson both chipped in three. It is 1-0 Nebraska.

Legendary Husker coach Terry Pettit is being recognized on the court during the break. He was granted Nebraska Admiralship by Gov. Jim Pillen. Hello.

7:26 p.m. Oh yeah, there is a volleyball match to be played, isn't there? Harper Murray just hit down a kill to give Nebraska a 15-8 lead in Set 1, forcing a UNO timeout.

7 p.m. Nebraska players just did the Tunnel Walk — and it was excellent. Trev Alberts was waiting for John Cook at the end of the tunnel. Cook led the team out of the tunnel, flanked by team captains Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason.

The national anthem, complete with a flyover, was splendid.

Photos: Nebraska volleyball hosts grand outdoor match at Memorial Stadium