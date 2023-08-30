Good evening from Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is hosting a first-of-its-kind outdoor volleyball match and will play Omaha at 7 p.m.
The stadium? Packed. Might we see a world record for attendance at a women's sporting event? Many seem to think so. Standby ...
20 minutes out from Huskers-Mavericks, the weather is ideal. Low 80's, modest breeze that at times could make a volleyball do weird things.
Scroll down for live updates from the match. Live updates 7:35 p.m. Nebraska wins the first set, 25-14. Lindsay Krause had four kills, while Harper Murray and Andi Jackson both chipped in three. It is 1-0 Nebraska.
Legendary Husker coach Terry Pettit is being recognized on the court during the break. He was granted Nebraska Admiralship by Gov. Jim Pillen. Hello.
7:26 p.m. Oh yeah, there is a volleyball match to be played, isn't there? Harper Murray just hit down a kill to give Nebraska a 15-8 lead in Set 1, forcing a UNO timeout. 7 p.m. Nebraska players just did the Tunnel Walk — and it was excellent. Trev Alberts was waiting for John Cook at the end of the tunnel. Cook led the team out of the tunnel, flanked by team captains Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason.
The national anthem, complete with a flyover, was splendid.
Photos: Nebraska volleyball hosts grand outdoor match at Memorial Stadium
The glare from the sun hits the court causing players to be silhouetted against the floor during the second set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The glare from the sun hits the court causing players to be silhouetted against the floor during the second set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wayne State's Laney Kathol (left) celebrates with her teammate Rachel Walker after scoring a kill during the second set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wayne State's Chanatee Robles (top left) spikes the ball against Nebraska-Kearney's Peyton Neff (first right) and Abby Rose during the second set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Wayne State bench, including Wayne State's Brooke Peltz (first right) and Chanatee Robles (second right) after a point by their team during the first set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska-Kearney's Celeste Friesen (bottom right) dives to save the ball from a spike by Wayne State's Maggie Brahmer during the first set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Volleyball fans watch the match from the upper part of the stadium between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State in the first set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wayne State takes on Nebraska-Kearney during the first set Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wayne State's Jordan McCormick (left) dives for the ball during the second set against Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Husker fan Linley Lantis, 5, sports a cheerleader outfit at her seat in the stands of Memorial Stadium on Wednesday during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Husker fan Levi Semke, 10, reels back to throw a football to his dad outside of Memorial Stadium on Wednesday during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Husker fan Matt Semke reels back to throw a football to his son outside of Memorial Stadium on Wednesday during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Husker fan Casey Bogenrief enjoys a drink outside of Memorial Stadium on Wednesday during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Husker fan Marlon Weiss plays a lawn game outside of Memorial Stadium on Wednesday during Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Nadine Ault sells beer during Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The national anthem is played before the volleyball game between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Troy Dvorak of Milford enjoys a beer during Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman Josh Machan tries to stay cool during Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Volleyball fans walk the southeast ramps to their seats on the upper levels of Memorial Stadium ahead of Volleyball Day on Wednesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Volleyball fans walk the southeast ramps to their seats on the upper levels of Memorial Stadium ahead of Volleyball Day on Wednesday
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fans mill about outside an Adidas shop ahead of Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.