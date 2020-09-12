Live updates: Lincoln honors fallen officer Mario Herrera during procession, funeral

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincolnites lined several streets Saturday to honor fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera.

The procession left shortly after 8:30 a.m. from Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home near 48th and A streets and arrived about 45 minutes later at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the funeral will be at 10 a.m. Hundreds gathered along the processional route to pay their respects to Herrera.

Capacity for the funeral will be about 7,000 under a plan that received approval from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, according to Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena manager.

For those wanting to watch from home, the city is making a live feed of the service available on LNKTV. The feed will also be shown on the Cube in the Railyard adjacent to the arena.

* The Journal Star will have the live feed on its webpage at journalstar.com, with coverage of the day's events.

* It also will be available on Allo channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300 and Kinetic channel 1005.

Herrera, a 50-year-old Army veteran and father of four, was a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department. He died early Monday of his injuries from a gunshot wound sustained Aug. 26 while helping to serve an arrest warrant.

