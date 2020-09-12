Live updates: Lincoln honors fallen officer Mario Herrera during procession, funeral

Lincolnites lined several streets Saturday to honor fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera.
The procession left shortly after 8:30 a.m. from Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home near 48th and A streets and arrived about 45 minutes later at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the funeral will be at 10 a.m. Hundreds gathered along the processional route to pay their respects to Herrera.
Motorcade lining up in preparation. pic.twitter.com/17pSo6F5Ty— Sadiyah Ali (@SadiyahAli10) September 12, 2020
Starting to sprinkle as cop cars line up for the procession. pic.twitter.com/YTYnlnz2Z3— Sadiyah Ali (@SadiyahAli10) September 12, 2020
Capacity for the funeral will be about 7,000 under a plan that received approval from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, according to Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena manager.
Procession to Pinnacle Bank on the corner of R and Pinnacle Arena Dr. pic.twitter.com/QBrV0aGTG6— Natalie Saenz (@nsaenz12345) September 12, 2020
Hundreds of officers from dozens of agencies are lining Pinnacle Bank Arena Drive. pic.twitter.com/rlBOQid1Xr— Tom Casady (@TCasady304) September 12, 2020
For those wanting to watch from home, the city is making a live feed of the service available on LNKTV. The feed will also be shown on the Cube in the Railyard adjacent to the arena.
* The Journal Star will have the live feed on its webpage at journalstar.com, with coverage of the day's events.
* It also will be available on Allo channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300 and Kinetic channel 1005.
Herrera, a 50-year-old Army veteran and father of four, was a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department. He died early Monday of his injuries from a gunshot wound sustained Aug. 26 while helping to serve an arrest warrant.
