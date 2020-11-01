Live racing returns to Lincoln Race Course with emphasis on passing gambling initiatives

With the election looming, the Lincoln Race Course held its first live race of the year Sunday, an event that partially served as a way to urge horse racing fans to support the gambling initiatives that appear on this year's general election ballot.
Nebraska law requires racing facilities to host at least one live race per year in order to offer gambling on simulcast races from tracks around the country. The Lincoln Race Course was originally supposed to host a three-day meet in June, but those plans were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The track instead ran one race Sunday — a one-furlong sprint that was won by a 9-year-old gelding named Dee's Luck — and will run another one-furlong race Monday afternoon.
Information and signs about ballot initiatives 429, 430 and 431, which will legalize casino gambling at racetracks in the state, were posted around the track Sunday afternoon.
Jacob Olesiak, a jockey from Firth who competed in Sunday's race, said he is hoping the initiatives pass so that jockeys like him can compete in more races in Nebraska.
"That's all that we hope for in the race, otherwise its not going to be good for us," Olesiak said. "We ran today to meet the requirements, but hopefully in the future, if we can get this to pass, we'll be running lots more races."
The "Keep the Money in Nebraska" initiative is sponsored by Ho-Chunk Inc., an economic development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and Omaha Exposition and Racing. The initiatives would allocate 70% of state revenue raised by authorized casino gambling at Nebraska horse racetracks to property tax relief.
Tracks currently operate in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus, but new tracks presumably could also spring up if the initiative is enacted by Nebraska voters.
Supporters have argued that Nebraskans already engage in casino gambling in bordering states — with gambling at casinos in Council Bluffs, Iowa, across the border from Omaha as the prime example — and help fund economic activity and provide tax revenue in other states. The expanded gambling proposal would also create 4,600 new jobs in Nebraska, supporters say.
"I encourage people to go out and vote for it because it's only going to help everything," Olesiak said. "I live in Nebraska, our property taxes are terribly high, and all it's going to do is help."
Gambling With the Good Life, an organization that has successfully resisted previous efforts to expand gambling options in the state, has aggressively opposed the measure. Other groups, including local and state lottery supporters, have also opposed the initiatives.
Despite the strong opposition, Lynne McNally, executive director of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, said she feels confident and will be excited if the initiative passes because it will mean more live race days in Nebraska.
"For us, the casino part of (this initiative) is the opportunity for us to do more live days," McNally said. "Our mission statement with the Nebraska HBPA is to promote live racing in the state. That's our sole mission and life."
McNally said that passing the initiative will also benefit the agricultural sector of the state because more horses in races means there will be a need for more hay and feed. And more Nebraska-bred horses will be running in those races.
"That's going to explode that sector of the industry," McNally said.
The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide
Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.
Nebraska voters will decide whether to cap the maximum annual rates associated with payday loans at 36% following a successful ballot initiative.
Nebraska voters will determine whether to allow casino gambling to enter the state when they consider a three-pronged initiative on the genera…
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.
Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…
Southeast Community College is led by an 11-member board of governors that meets on the third Tuesday of every month.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District covers about 1,600 square miles in Southeast Nebraska, including most of Lancaster and Cass …
Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.
The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.
Judges in Nebraska are appointed by the governor and then retained by popular vote. It is extremely rare for a sitting judge to be voted out o…
Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.