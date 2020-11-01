Live racing returns to Lincoln Race Course with emphasis on passing gambling initiatives

With the election looming, the Lincoln Race Course held its first live race of the year Sunday, an event that partially served as a way to urge horse racing fans to support the gambling initiatives that appear on this year's general election ballot.

Nebraska law requires racing facilities to host at least one live race per year in order to offer gambling on simulcast races from tracks around the country. The Lincoln Race Course was originally supposed to host a three-day meet in June, but those plans were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The track instead ran one race Sunday — a one-furlong sprint that was won by a 9-year-old gelding named Dee's Luck — and will run another one-furlong race Monday afternoon.

Information and signs about ballot initiatives 429, 430 and 431, which will legalize casino gambling at racetracks in the state, were posted around the track Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Olesiak, a jockey from Firth who competed in Sunday's race, said he is hoping the initiatives pass so that jockeys like him can compete in more races in Nebraska.

"That's all that we hope for in the race, otherwise its not going to be good for us," Olesiak said. "We ran today to meet the requirements, but hopefully in the future, if we can get this to pass, we'll be running lots more races."