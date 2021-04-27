Little Josh has big heart and personality, deserving of Battle of the Joshes victory, his dad says

"Little Josh” Vinson didn’t go to day care Monday. He was simply too busy.

At 4 p.m., he had an interview with a radio station from St. Louis. That same day, a local TV station showed up at his house, wanting to learn more about him.

His older siblings’ teachers asked “Where’s Little Josh?” He walked around the mall in the same costume he wore at the now-famous Battle of the Joshes, and his fans recognized and high-fived him.

The interview requests have been overwhelming, but Little Josh and his dad — Josh Vinson Sr. — are a good team to handle the attention, his dad said. And he believes the 4-year-old deserves it. He’s just a good kid.

“His personality is big, his heart is big, he cares for people,” Josh Sr. said. “He’s just an awesome kid.”

Little Josh is kind and a nurturing big brother to Rudy, often helping him walk around their house. He also has three older half-siblings: Cierra Vinson-Harris, Quintin Biaggio and Cora Biaggio.

His parents, Josh Sr. and Chrissy Biaggio, learned she was pregnant with him a week after Josh Sr.’s mother died. During that period of darkness, Little Josh was a light.