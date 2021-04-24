'Little Josh' dubbed winner of the Battle of the Joshes; community also benefits from event

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Connor Hogan came from Montrose, Colorado.

People who were at the event will remember Hogan as the guy with the drills. In a stroke of genius, Hogan attached pool noodles to cordless drills so the noodles could spin around him, instead of him having to physically swing the pool noodles.

Though he is not named Josh, he said he was stepping in for his friend named Josh. That Josh doesn’t know he came to represent him, but Hogan believes he would be OK with his representation.

“Better to ask for forgiveness later than permission now,” he said.

High school friends from St. Louis also reunited at the battle of Joshes. Josh Kelsey — who was shirtless with “Big Josh” written on his chest — drove to Lincoln from St. Louis thinking that if the battle was a bust, he could at least hang out with his friends.

Kelsey quickly became popular, as several people asked to take a picture with him. His friends — Union College students David Gutierrez and Finn Stevens — also were there. The friends said the event exceeded expectations.

“I was expecting 30 people at max,” Kelsey said. “This is insane.”