Little Josh but big heart and personality, deserving of Battle of the Joshes victory, his dad says

"Little Josh” Vinson didn’t go to day care Monday. He was simply too busy.
At 4 p.m., he had an interview with a radio station from St. Louis. That same day, a local TV station showed up at his house, wanting to learn more about him.
His older siblings’ teachers asked “Where’s Little Josh?” He walked around the mall in the same costume he wore at the now-famous Battle of the Joshes, and his fans recognized and high-fived him.
The interview requests have been overwhelming, but Little Josh and his dad — Josh Vinson Sr. — are a good team to handle the attention, his dad said. And he believes the 4-year-old deserves it. He’s just a good kid.
“His personality is big, his heart is big, he cares for people,” Josh Sr. said. “He’s just an awesome kid.”
Little Josh is kind and a nurturing big brother to Rudy, often helping him walk around their house. He also has three older half-siblings: Cierra Vinson-Harris, Quintin Biaggio and Cora Biaggio.
His parents, Josh Sr. and Chrissy Biaggio, learned she was pregnant with him a week after Josh Sr.’s mother died. During that period of darkness, Little Josh was a light.
The world has also come to see Little Josh as a light, too — especially after a year of hardships caused by COVID-19. The Battle of the Joshes on Saturday drew people from across the country, raised more than $13,000 for the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation and donated nearly a ton of food to the Food Bank of Lincoln. And Little Josh’s victory seemed meant to be.
A couple of years ago, Children’s Hospital helped save his life. At 2 years old, Little Josh had fever-induced seizures. Josh Sr. was feeding his son when he started to seize. He put his son in his lap, drove to the emergency room in a panic.
“I ran inside, holding him, crying ‘Help!’” he said. “That’s where it all started.”
Little Josh continued to have seizures, and the family received help from the Children’s Hospital staff and Boys Town medical professionals. His last seizure was Christmas Day in 2018.
Nowadays, Little Josh is a fun, charismatic and caring kid. He loves to play basketball and is a LeBron James fan. He also plays Fortnite and Bowser’s Fury on his Nintendo.
And he's been handling the attention like a champ, his dad says. He is comfortable being himself around people and his father believes he's been humble about his victory.
Since Saturday, his parents opened an Instagram account called @little_josh2021, where they post pictures of him and artwork created by fans. His parents are thankful for everyone who is cheering on their son and for the event itself.
“It just shows how wonderful people are,” mother Chrissy said of Saturday's event. “It’s exactly what the world needed right now. To see some happiness.”
It's funny that Josh Sr. didn’t always like his first name. He named his son Josh only because he and his brothers promised each other to name their first-born sons after themselves as an homage to their Louisiana roots. In the South, he said, it’s common to name a son after the father.
The name is also helping set up Little Josh's future.
Nolan Schroeder, a college student in California, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Little Josh’s education. As of Tuesday, it had raised $710.
“I was like, well, why not?” Schroeder said. “A chance to change a 4-year-old’s life? I don’t know. I think that’d be pretty cool.”
The interviews and attention may be overwhelming, but his parents are thrilled to receive the support. Little Josh already had good influences, like his grandparents and other friends and family, in his life. But now people across the world are rallying behind him to ensure he’s successful.
“If feels great. It feels amazing that everybody’s cheering on my son and wanting the best for him,” said Josh Sr. “(The event) just showed us that we can all get together and do fun things like that. It’s just amazing to have it be my son, that my son can have this impact on the world.”
