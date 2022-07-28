Little Big Town brings gorgeous harmonies to Pinewood show

Slinking through an opening “Pontoon,” Little Big Town took a crowd of more that 4,100 on a gorgeous, harmony-filled journey on a perfect evening at Pinewood Bowl on Thursday.

In doing so, the quartet demonstrated why it’s been one of the top vocal groups in country for more than two decades.

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman (formerly Roads), Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook have been together since 1998, perfecting the four-part harmonies and duet vocal blends that fill the songs.

The latter was most touchingly impressive on “The Daughters,” a female lament sung by Fairchild and Schlapman, who swapped most of the leads throughout the show.

Mid-tempo heavy early, things ramped up in the final third with a stomping “Turn The Lights On” and, with Westbrook providing the lead yelp, tearing up the guitar rocker “Stay All Night.”

The crowd, which joined Fairchild singing “Better Man” and “Girl Crush,” got what it came to Pioneers Park to hear during the 105-minute show.

But the quartet commendably also rolled out three songs from the album it will release in September — the single “Hell Yeah,” the beach rockin’ “All Summer” and, most impressively, “Rich Man,” an acoustic ode to family beautifully played and sung by Westbrook.

Lindsay Ell opened the evening with a terrific 45-minute set, highlighted by a spirited version of the Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” and a blistering guitar solo that found her rolling on the stage that proved that, at heart, she’s a rocker.