You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Listing of Lincoln-area Easter church services
View Comments
editor's pick

Listing of Lincoln-area Easter church services

{{featured_button_text}}
Church services, 3.29

Pastor Greg Bouvier delivers a livestreamed sermon last week at Sheridan Lutheran Church. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Calvary Community Church 

website: mycalvary.org

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services.

Citylight South Church 

website: citylightsouth.church/live

Good Friday: 6:30 p.m. worship service.

Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship service.

Christ Lincoln 

website: christlincoln.org

Good Friday: 5 p.m. worship service. 

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. worship services.

First Christian Church

website: fcclincoln.org/events

Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship service.

First Evangelical Free Church

website: firstfreelincoln.org/easter

Good Friday: 7 p.m. worship services

Easter Sunday: 6:45 a.m. simple sunrise prayer service; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. full-length worship services. 

First Lutheran Church 

website: flclincoln.org

Good Friday: Available online day of.

Easter Sunday: Available online day of.

First-Plymouth 

website: firstplymouth.org

Good Friday: 7 p.m. online rebroadcast of the 2019 Good Friday worship.

Holy Saturday: 5:30 p.m. Drive-in carillon concert, 2000 D St.

Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship service. 

First Presbyterian

website: fpclincoln.org/worship-feed

Good Friday: Stations of the cross video online. 

Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. worship service (fpclincoln.org/sunday-worship); 9:45 a.m. Communion via Zoom (zoom.us/j/727999112, password is 137049); fellowship, 10 a.m.

Hope Community Church 

website: hopechurchlincoln.org

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Drive-in movie style worship service outside, 4700 S. Folsom St.

Immanuel Lutheran Church

website: immanuelchurchoflincoln.org

Easter Sunday: 10:45 a.m. worship service. 

Sheridan Lutheran

sheridanlutheran.org/watch-onlinefacebook.com/sheridanluthlnk

Good Friday: 7 p.m. Holy Week reenactment.

Holy Saturday: 5:30 p.m. Easter memories.

Easter Sunday: 6:45 a.m. sunrise worship service; 9:45 a.m. Sunday worship service.

South Street Temple

website: southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming

Good Friday: 6:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday: 9:30 p.m. 

St. Luke Lincoln Church 

website: stlukelincoln.org

Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship service. 

St. Mark's United Methodist Church 

website: stmarks.org

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. worship services; noon-12:30 p.m., drive-by Easter parade, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

St. Paul United Methodist Church

website: saintpaulumc.org

Easter Sunday: 10:45 a.m. worship service.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News