Listing of Lincoln-area Easter church services

Calvary Community Church
website: mycalvary.org
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services.
Citylight South Church
website: citylightsouth.church/live
Good Friday: 6:30 p.m. worship service.
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Christ Lincoln
website: christlincoln.org
Good Friday: 5 p.m. worship service.
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. worship services.
First Christian Church
website: fcclincoln.org/events
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship service.
First Evangelical Free Church
website: firstfreelincoln.org/easter
Good Friday: 7 p.m. worship services
Easter Sunday: 6:45 a.m. simple sunrise prayer service; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. full-length worship services.
First Lutheran Church
website: flclincoln.org
Good Friday: Available online day of.
Easter Sunday: Available online day of.
First-Plymouth
website: firstplymouth.org
Good Friday: 7 p.m. online rebroadcast of the 2019 Good Friday worship.
Holy Saturday: 5:30 p.m. Drive-in carillon concert, 2000 D St.
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship service.
First Presbyterian
website: fpclincoln.org/worship-feed
Good Friday: Stations of the cross video online.
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. worship service (fpclincoln.org/sunday-worship); 9:45 a.m. Communion via Zoom (zoom.us/j/727999112, password is 137049); fellowship, 10 a.m.
Hope Community Church
website: hopechurchlincoln.org
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Drive-in movie style worship service outside, 4700 S. Folsom St.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
website: immanuelchurchoflincoln.org
Easter Sunday: 10:45 a.m. worship service.
Sheridan Lutheran
Good Friday: 7 p.m. Holy Week reenactment.
Holy Saturday: 5:30 p.m. Easter memories.
Easter Sunday: 6:45 a.m. sunrise worship service; 9:45 a.m. Sunday worship service.
South Street Temple
Good Friday: 6:30 p.m.
Holy Saturday: 9:30 p.m.
St. Luke Lincoln Church
website: stlukelincoln.org
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship service.
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
website: stmarks.org
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. worship services; noon-12:30 p.m., drive-by Easter parade, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
website: saintpaulumc.org
Easter Sunday: 10:45 a.m. worship service.
