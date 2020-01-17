List of weather closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

If your business or activity is closed, cancelled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.
Closed Friday:
A light band of snow fell overnight, and a mixed bag of precipitation remains in the Friday forecast.
-- Lincoln Public Schools, Lincoln Christian, Parkview Christian, College View Academy, Catholic and Lutheran schools in Lincoln
-- All LPS activities and sporting events are cancelled.
-- Southeast Community College-Lincoln
-- Area schools including Malcolm, Norris, Palmyra, Raymond Central, Wahoo, Plattsmouth and Waverly
-- Head Start centers on K Street and North 33rd
-- Belmont Community Center
-- Cooper, Fallbrook YMCA preschool
-- Arc of Lincoln
-- Lincoln Yoga Center
-- Food Bank of Lincoln
-- Willard Community Center
-- YWCA of Lincoln
Postponed:
-- University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union will delay opening until 10 a.m.
Open:
-- Lincoln Children's Museum will be open Friday. The museum will have a day camp with limited capacity; sign up at http://bit.ly/3afon68.