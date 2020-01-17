You are the owner of this article.
List of weather closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area
List of weather closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

Closed sign

If your business or activity is closed, cancelled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.

Closed Friday:

-- Lincoln Public Schools, Lincoln Christian, Parkview Christian, College View Academy, Catholic and Lutheran schools in Lincoln

-- All LPS activities and sporting events are cancelled.

-- Southeast Community College-Lincoln

-- Area schools including Malcolm, Norris, Palmyra, Raymond Central, Wahoo, Plattsmouth and Waverly

-- Head Start centers on K Street and North 33rd

-- Belmont Community Center

-- Cooper, Fallbrook YMCA preschool

-- Arc of Lincoln

-- Lincoln Yoga Center

-- Food Bank of Lincoln

-- Willard Community Center

-- YWCA of Lincoln

Postponed:

-- University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Open:

-- Lincoln Children's Museum will be open Friday. The museum will have a day camp with limited capacity; sign up at http://bit.ly/3afon68.

