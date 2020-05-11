You are the owner of this article.
List of restaurants, retail and service businesses that have reopened in Lincoln
Restaurants Reopen

Cake decorator and kitchen manager Danielle Budig works at Goldenrod Pastries on Friday. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The following is the list of businesses in Lincoln that we know have reopened as directed health measure restrictions are being loosened. Let us know at calendars@journalstar.com.

Restaurants (dine-in)

* Brewsky's, multiple Lincoln locations

* Carmela's, 70th and Pioneers

* Granite City, Gateway Mall

* HF Crave, 48th and Holdrege

* Normandy, 17th and Van Dorn

* Olive Garden, Gateway Mall

* Penelope's Lil' Cafe, 48th and Pioneers

* Village Inn, 27th and Pine Lake and 66th and O

Retail

* Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Sunday, 6100 O St. shoppinggatewaymall.com

Service

Campbells's Nursery — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Two locations: at 40th and Normal, 402-483-7891; also 56th and Pine Lake Road, 402-423-1133.

 * One More Bar: Meadowlane Shopping Center — 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, available for off-sale and drinks to go, 402-465-8228, 836 N. 70th St.

Sweet Jane A Salon — 17th and O streets; masks required; $2 sanitation and protective-equipment fee.

Westview Bed & Breakfast — Five-room capacity, less than 10 guests are allowed to stay at a time, 402-470-6000, 7000 N.W. 27th St. Westviewbb.com.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'We’re really uncomfortable opening to the public until cases locally start to drop'

Grocery store hours

Aldi — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday, 8350 O St. Aldi.us.

Canopy Street Market —7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 402-413-0909, 140 Canopy St. Canopystreetmarket.com.

Hy-Vee — 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday, reserving one hour of shopping time prior to opening time, each day for customers considered “high-risk.” Hy-vee.com.

New world, new rules: Closed since March, Lincoln businesses allowed to reopen
Nebraska doctors say it's too early to reopen
Face masks, employee temperature checks required for Lincoln businesses
Hard weekend in Omaha area: More than 300 new COVID cases, three deaths

Photos: The scene in Lincoln during the coronavirus crisis

