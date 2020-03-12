You are the owner of this article.
List of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area
If your business or activity is closed, cancelled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.

* Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Eisentrager Howard Gallery, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.

* Lincoln-Lancaster County Law Enforcement Memorial: Kuck Motorsports fundraiser — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Kuck Motorsports, 2251 Humphrey Ave. 

* First-Plymouth Church — All worship services, Saturday and Sunday, 2000 D St. 

* First-Plymouth at South Pointe Christian Church — 9:15 a.m. worship services Saturday and Sunday, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
 
* Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood: Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 301 N. 12th St.
 
* Lincoln City Council Form — 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Union Bank, 4731 Calvert St. 
 
* Kick Butts Day — 8 a.m.-noon March 18. Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St. 
 
* Fiendish Plots screenings: Jennifer and Kevin McCoy — 5:30 p.m. March 20, Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Arts, 301 N. 12th St.
 
* National Quilting Day — National Quilt Study Center & Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., March 21, 1523 N. 33rd St. 
 
* National Day of Empathy — 10 a.m. March 25, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St. 
 
* Governor's Arts Awards — 3 p.m. March 27, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.
