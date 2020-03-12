List of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

If your business or activity is closed, cancelled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.
* Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Eisentrager Howard Gallery, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.
* Lincoln-Lancaster County Law Enforcement Memorial: Kuck Motorsports fundraiser — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Kuck Motorsports, 2251 Humphrey Ave.
* First-Plymouth Church — All worship services, Saturday and Sunday, 2000 D St.
* First-Plymouth at South Pointe Christian Church — 9:15 a.m. worship services Saturday and Sunday, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
* Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood: Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 301 N. 12th St.
* Lincoln City Council Form — 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Union Bank, 4731 Calvert St.
* Kick Butts Day — 8 a.m.-noon March 18. Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St.