Liquor Control Commission lifts two-beer restriction on Haymarket ax-throwing bar

The Liquor Control Commission has removed a two-beer limit imposed on a Haymarket ax-throwing bar, as it did earlier with a similar downtown Lincoln business.

Employees at Tomahawks Axe Throwing, 815 O St., have been keeping track of the number of beers customers drink while hurling axes at a target -- a restriction imposed when the business got its liquor license.

On Tuesday, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission removed the restriction, as they have with other such businesses, said Hobie Rupe, executive director of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Rupe said Tomahawks has had no violations or problems, and Lincoln officials did not object to lifting the restrictions.

In 2020, the commission lifted a similar two-beer restriction on Craft Axe Throwing, 1821 N St., after it had operated with no problems for a period of time.

Rupe said when ax-throwing businesses first came to Nebraska, commissioners were concerned and so imposed the two-drink limit on businesses until they were sure there were no problems and the businesses had safety measures in place.

“More people get hit with darts than axes,” he said. “Axes are in lanes, they have range-masters watching them. So far we’ve heard nothing but good things. People are safe, it’s entertaining.”

Shad Kearn, who opened Tomahawks with his brother Shane in 2018, said they’ll lift the two-beer restriction once they get an official notice from the Liquor Control Commission.

Not having to keep track will reduce the work for employees, he said, though they'll still regulate and monitor alcohol consumption.

“I don’t think it will increase the consumption or the sales, it’s just one less thing our employees have to do,” he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

