Line of storms packing dangerous winds expected to march across Nebraska tonight

A spring mostly void of severe weather could change Wednesday evening.

Residents from border to border in Nebraska should keep an eye on conditions, forecasters said, with the severe weather threat extending into the eastern part of the state by the early-morning hours of Thursday.

Already Wednesday afternoon, a severe thunderstorm watch was posted for much of western Nebraska. Forecasters expect that storms that form there late Wednesday afternoon could congeal into a dangerous line that could race across the state throughout the evening and overnight hours.

The primary threat will be high winds of up to 75 mph.

Models indicate that the line of storms could move at 40-50 mph, possibly reaching the Lincoln area after midnight.

Forecasters said residents should monitor forecasts and consider securing anything that could be damaged by high winds before going to bed.

Ahead of the line of storms, isolated thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 2:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm possibly packing 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail was moving through Frontier County in southwest Nebraska.