Lindstrom hopes to repeat Fischer's 2012 dash to the wire

Is this Deb Fischer's dash to the wire in 2012 all over again?

Or still an unlikely long shot?

Ten years ago, Fischer was a state senator finishing her final year in the Legislature and matched against Attorney General Jon Bruning and State Treasurer Don Stenberg in a bid for the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Fischer, in her first statewide election after representing a Sandhills district in the Legislature for eight years, held 12% of the Republican vote in a March survey by Public Policy Polling.

Her share of the pie rose to 25.9% in a We Ask America poll entering May, substantially behind Bruning who was polling at 42.2%.

When the GOP primary votes were counted on May 15, Fischer had 79,941 votes and Bruning had 70,067 and she was the Republican nominee.

It was a successful come-from-behind sprint at the end of the campaign.

That's the dream scenario for Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha as Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen run out front battling one another in this year's hardball gubernatorial contest.

It's a volatile landscape with Herbster battling late-in-the-campaign allegations that he has inappropriately touched or groped a number of women, which he fervently denies.

Pillen, who is supported by Gov. Pete Ricketts and what appears to be most of Nebraska's Republican establishment -- the party itself maintains a neutral stance -- is expected to benefit from that disclosure.

They remain the heavily-funded heavyweights.

But is there another state senator a decade after Deb Fischer moving up from behind and surging toward the wire at the end?

And now comes Donald Trump.

He's not visiting rural Nebraska -- west of Lincoln -- where he would appear to still be absolute king of the hill, but between Lincoln and Omaha, the population centers that both voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

However, there are plenty of Trump voters to fill the I-80 Speedway venue at Greenwood a mile over the Lancaster County line in Cass County on Friday night. Hmm, Greenwood.

Perhaps Trump, the showman, will get Lee Greenwood to show up at Greenwood to sing "I'm Proud to be an American ... God Bless the USA."

That would light up what already is likely to be an electric night.

Seldom do you see the kind of grieving appreciation that the death of Brad Ashford prompted.

A good and decent man.

It was emotionally difficult for Sen. Steve Lathrop to deliver his strong, but tender eulogy in the legislative chamber where Ashford served for 16 years as a state senator on the final day of the 2022 session.

"A policy wonk ... non-partisan," Lathrop said. Full of "thoughtfulness; always seeking common ground."

"Brad loved this place," Lathrop told his colleagues, partly because Ashford said Nebraska's unique non-partisan Legislature allowed him to change political parties so many times.

"A friend for 65 years," Sen. John McCollister said, a neighbor who lived four houses down the street in Omaha.

"A gentle giant...an absent-minded professor," McCollister said.

Two tender tributes from a Democrat and a Republican.

And that was a perfect fit for who Ashford was.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 as the Democratic nominee, was ousted by Republican nominee Don Bacon in 2016 after a single term, became friends with Bacon and endorsed him for re-election in 2020.

Party did not matter to him. People did.

Ashford was a successful congressman, innovative, flexible and bipartisan, delivering to his constituents a new Veterans Administration medical facility in Omaha funded through a unique public-private partnership and playing a bi-partisan leadership role in gaining funding for construction of a vital new runway at Offutt Air Force Base.

As the only Democrat in Nebraska's congressional delegation, he had the only tie to the Obama White House and developed a personal relationship with the president, who wrote him a letter of encouragement last month.

I'm not sure anyone disliked Brad Ashford.

But I know a lot of people who liked him a lot.

President Biden has named former Sen. Chuck Hagel, secretary of defense in the Obama administration, to membership on the board of visitors to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The board provides advice and recommendations to the president related to morale and discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters related to the academy.

Hagel served in Vietnam as an Army sergeant and infantry squad leader and was twice wounded in combat. He is the only enlisted man to ever serve as secretary of defense.

* This is the election year of wholly manufactured issues.

* Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, who has been absent recently from the Legislature because of health conditions, is on the path to recovery and expects to resume his legislative duties, I am told.

* Politico spotlights "Nebraska's surprisingly effective COVID strategy" in an in-depth look that could be a big political plus for Gov. Pete Ricketts while also acknowledging that Ricketts gradually departed from University of Nebraska Medical Center advice. One UNMC official, in the author's words, said he believes that "the state got too laissez-faire too quickly."

