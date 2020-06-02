Lincoln's visitors bureau offers new 'staycation' bingo game

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking to capitalize on the city's recent ranking as one of the top places in the country for a "staycation."
The organization Tuesday announced the debut of "Lincoln Bingo," a game aimed at getting people out to visit sites around the city.
Those wanting to participate can download a bingo card at lincoln.org. They then take a one-day road trip to visit sites, snap a photo of the locations and fill their cards to qualify to win prizes.
Among the sites listed on the cards are the state Capitol, Archie the Mammoth, any sports field, a mural and a restaurant founded in Lincoln.
“This is a great way for families to spend time together and see the numerous places that make Lincoln and Lancaster County a draw for so many visitors each year, especially when it comes to a staycation or those outside the Lincoln area seeking day trip options,” according to Jeff Maul, executive vice president of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The new CVB effort comes two weeks after personal finance website Wallethub named Lincoln No. 5 on its list of best cities for staycations, including the No. 1 overall ranking for recreation opportunities.
It also comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the cancellation of most events in the city.
To qualify for prizes, you must email your completed bingo card to Tracie Simpson at tsimpson@lincoln.org. Two winners will be announced June 30.
