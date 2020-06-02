Lincoln's visitors bureau offers new 'staycation' bingo game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is looking to capitalize on the city's recent ranking as one of the top places in the country for a "staycation."

The organization Tuesday announced the debut of "Lincoln Bingo," a game aimed at getting people out to visit sites around the city.

Those wanting to participate can download a bingo card at lincoln.org. They then take a one-day road trip to visit sites, snap a photo of the locations and fill their cards to qualify to win prizes.

Among the sites listed on the cards are the state Capitol, Archie the Mammoth, any sports field, a mural and a restaurant founded in Lincoln.

“This is a great way for families to spend time together and see the numerous places that make Lincoln and Lancaster County a draw for so many visitors each year, especially when it comes to a staycation or those outside the Lincoln area seeking day trip options,” according to Jeff Maul, executive vice president of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.