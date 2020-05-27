You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln's Uncle Sam Jam canceled over pandemic gathering concerns
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln's Uncle Sam Jam canceled over pandemic gathering concerns

Uncle Sam Jam, 7.3

Fireworks light up the sky over Oak Lake Park to finish off the annual Uncle Sam Jam celebration in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's annual Fourth of July celebration has been canceled over fears coronavirus may spread among families craning for the best view of fireworks. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Wednesday her decision to cancel Uncle Sam Jam, a free daylong event typically held at Oak Lake Park on July 3.

Having no way to estimate how many may attend an event — even one scaled back to only feature a fireworks show — Gaylor Baird's administration has decided to err on the side of caution, she said.

Gaylor Baird believes the city will resume Uncle Sam Jam next year.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

For this year though, she encourages residents to celebrate in their own backyards and neighborhoods while "taking all necessary precautions around fireworks, of course." 

"This year on the Fourth of July, let's celebrate our country with an emphasis not only on our independence but also on our interdependence," Gaylor Baird said. 

Last week, leaders in Seward announced the cancellation of the city's Fourth of July Festival that dates to 1868.

Fireworks concerns send some people packing on the Fourth of July
Lincoln fire officials report only one significant injury over Fourth of July holiday

Photos: The scene in Lincoln during the pandemic

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News