Lincoln's Uncle Sam Jam canceled over pandemic gathering concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln's annual Fourth of July celebration has been canceled over fears coronavirus may spread among families craning for the best view of fireworks.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Wednesday her decision to cancel Uncle Sam Jam, a free daylong event typically held at Oak Lake Park on July 3.

Having no way to estimate how many may attend an event — even one scaled back to only feature a fireworks show — Gaylor Baird's administration has decided to err on the side of caution, she said.

Gaylor Baird believes the city will resume Uncle Sam Jam next year.

For this year though, she encourages residents to celebrate in their own backyards and neighborhoods while "taking all necessary precautions around fireworks, of course."

"This year on the Fourth of July, let's celebrate our country with an emphasis not only on our independence but also on our interdependence," Gaylor Baird said.

Last week, leaders in Seward announced the cancellation of the city's Fourth of July Festival that dates to 1868.

Photos: The scene in Lincoln during the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.