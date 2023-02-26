Tut Kailech was 2 years old when he and his family were dropped into an entirely new world.

The fourth and lone surviving child of South Sudanese refugees driven from their home by a deadly civil war, Kailech and his family had been waiting two years in a refugee camp in northern Kenya before they got the call in 1994: They’d been accepted into an American resettlement program based in Dallas.

Before that moment, survival was far from guaranteed for Kailech, who said he lived off of sweets from nearby markets during his infant years in the camp. After leaving family and friends behind to seek a better life on the other side of the world, his parents had to adapt to a new way of life.

“Me and my parents are in a new country, new language, new customs,” Kailech said. “They were in their mid-20s trying to figure out this new style of living — refrigerators, microwaves, things like that — because we lived in rural areas, building our own huts, living off the land, cattle herding.”

Now, nearly 20 years later, Kailech aims to be a pillar of the Lincoln community, working as a community organizer and marketing specialist for the nonprofit NeighborWorks and hosting a self-help podcast with guests from across the city.

The path to this point has been far from linear for Kailech, and despite being knocked off course multiple times, the Lincoln resident -- once an aspiring college athlete -- believes he’s exactly where he’s meant to be.

“I’ve had this sort of energy since I was young. … I have to scratch this itch; this is what I need to do, or I’m not going to be myself, I’m not going to feel at peace,” he said. “I was raised by the community. Now I’m trying to give back in any which way.”

In Kailech’s early years his family bounced across the country between Tennessee and California before finally landing in Lincoln in 2005.

As a result, Kailech was the “new kid” wherever he went. And as a Black African, he was often misunderstood by his peers — excluded by his African-American classmates, yet associated with them by everyone else.

But the struggle to find an identity was ultimately a blessing in disguise, Kailech says. It forced him to learn how to make friends with anyone, anywhere, which would become an invaluable skill later in life.

Kailech also weathered a tumultuous string of years in his young adulthood, juggling school and spots on the football, basketball and track & field teams all while working to help support his family.

After graduating in 2011 from Lincoln Northeast, Kailech received an offer to play football at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, only for the program to be cut that same year. A later offer from Hastings College was nullified after Kailech learned his immigration status had expired due to misfiled paperwork.

Although his athletic career didn’t pan out, Kailech said he learned a lot from those years.

“Everything is a lesson in hindsight,” he said. “It’s just persevering through it, like, ‘Yo, I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but guess what? We will get through it.’”

Following a brief stint in construction work and after finally being approved for a green card, Kailech attended Southeast Community College and ultimately graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in global studies in 2020.

His shift away from the football field eventually landed him on a different kind of stage, performing in the inaugural 2019 class of the “We Are Nebraska” internship, a UNL-based program that utilizes improv to allow students to explore and share their personal stories to “inspire, educate and entertain the university and local community” according to the program’s director, Julie Uribe.

Uribe, a Lincoln native who spent more than 25 years in the TV industry and is an Emmy Award-winning producer, said Kailech’s potential as a leader was quickly clear to her.

“Tut has an ‘it’ factor of charisma and an authenticity,” Uribe said. “From the second I met Tut, I knew not only would he make an impact in ‘We Are Nebraska,’ I knew that he had the abilities and talent to impact our community.”

Likewise, Kailech credited Uribe and the program for setting him on his current trajectory, helping him forge ties across the city and jump-starting his career in the nonprofit sector.

“She opened the door for me to do a lot of things in the community,” Kailech said.

That work has included advocating for more homes assessable by people with disabilities, holding unlawful landlords accountable, educating residents on how to petition local government authorities, and more recently, expanding the construction of affordable townhouses in the rental sector.

Ultimately, Kailech said he and his team want to put community members in the driver’s seat instead of making decisions for them.

“What we really want as community builders is for the residents to be advocates for what they want in their neighborhood,” Kailech said. “It’s giving them the right tools to do so.”

It’s an ethos that Kailech carries into his other ventures as well. Another offshoot of his time with "We Are Nebraska" — Kailech’s "Blazin’ a Trail" podcast, which he founded with 2022 journalism graduate and fellow intern Jack Buchanan — is a self-help program that brings in successful Lincoln residents to share lessons from their own journeys.

The podcast launched in October 2020 after an eight-month delay following the onset of the COVID-19. Kailech likened it to his own life.

“We had a couple roadblocks, but it allowed us to continue on, to pivot in a way we wanted to move,” he said. “That’s why I called it ‘Blazin' a Trail.’ ... You saw where we came from, you kind of see the progress that we’ve taken, we’ve learned from our mistakes, and you can see us blazing that trail too.”