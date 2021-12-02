 Skip to main content
Lincoln's Tower Square is transformed into the North Pole
Lincoln's Tower Square is transformed into the North Pole

Lincoln North Pole, 12.1

The Downtown Lincoln Association has transformed Tower Square into Lincoln's version of the North Pole with Christmas-themed icons like these frosted trees. "We wanted to create a downtown destination and a new holiday tradition for people," President and CEO Todd Ogden said.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Tower Square was transformed into the North Pole Wednesday, with the help of the Downtown Lincoln Association.

The plaza space at 13th and P streets will be filled with Christmas decorations and activities through December.

President and CEO Todd Ogden said the association typically puts up lights all throughout downtown but this year opted to do something a little different.

Lincoln North Pole, 12.1

The Downtown Lincoln Association decorated Tower Square with Christmas-themed icons like this illuminated snowman.

"We wanted to create a downtown destination and a new holiday tradition for people. So we decided to transform Tower Square into the North Pole," Ogden said.

The square features hidden elves, a naughty or nice bin, a dropbox for letters to Santa, an ornament tree, displays for photo-ops as well as other decorations and interactive activities.

Lincoln North Pole, 12.1

On wooden coins, visitors to Tower Square this month can print their names and deposit them into a "naughty" or "nice" box.

Ogden said this is a good opportunity for families to support Lincoln's downtown businesses.

"We really want a destination to remind people during the holiday season to shop local and buy downtown and support the local businesses that we have around here," Ogden said.

Lincoln North Pole, 12.1

Renee Jackson of the Downtown Lincoln Association works Wednesday in short sleeves to turn Tower Square into Lincoln's version of the North Pole.

All of the activities are free to the public, and on some random days people may even be surprised with hot chocolate as well as a visit from Santa Claus, Ogden said. 

For more details visit lincolnnorthpole.com.

All things merry and bright: A holiday guide to shows, music and thousands of lights in the Lincoln area
Minden's 'Light of the World' pageant celebrates 75 years
Family calendar Dec. 1-8: Miracle on 91st Street drive-thru family event, Saturday; Heritage League Holiday of Trees at Westminster Church, Thursday-Friday and more.

Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com

