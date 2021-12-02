Lincoln's Tower Square is transformed into the North Pole

Tower Square was transformed into the North Pole Wednesday, with the help of the Downtown Lincoln Association.

The plaza space at 13th and P streets will be filled with Christmas decorations and activities through December.

President and CEO Todd Ogden said the association typically puts up lights all throughout downtown but this year opted to do something a little different.

"We wanted to create a downtown destination and a new holiday tradition for people. So we decided to transform Tower Square into the North Pole," Ogden said.

The square features hidden elves, a naughty or nice bin, a dropbox for letters to Santa, an ornament tree, displays for photo-ops as well as other decorations and interactive activities.

Ogden said this is a good opportunity for families to support Lincoln's downtown businesses.

"We really want a destination to remind people during the holiday season to shop local and buy downtown and support the local businesses that we have around here," Ogden said.

All of the activities are free to the public, and on some random days people may even be surprised with hot chocolate as well as a visit from Santa Claus, Ogden said.