 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln's StarTran mask mandate ends after federal court ruling

  • 0

Following a Monday court ruling that ended the national mask mandate on public transportation, passengers on StarTran buses in Lincoln will no longer be required to mask up, according to city officials.

The reversal, effective immediately, marks the first time StarTran passengers will be permitted to use the city's bus system without wearing a face covering since 2020. Both the Lincoln Airport and Eppley Airfield in Omaha also announced they will no longer require masks in their terminals.

The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

The agency recently extended its public transit mask mandate through May 3, but that effort was upended by a a federal judge in Florida on Monday, who said the mandate exceeded the authority of health officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are also reading…

StarTran will continue to review and update its policies as necessary, city officials said.

StarTran also has routes that serve middle and high school students at Lincoln Public Schools. LPS has not required masks on school buses since early March, when the federal government loosened its restrictions.

The kids aren’t OK — Mental health issues skyrocketed for Nebraska children during pandemic
In Nebraska Legislature and Congress, Brad Ashford was passionate about public service
COVID-19 cases holding steady in Lincoln, statewide
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of teen's murder

Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of teen's murder

Majdal Elias, an admitted drug dealer, already is serving 19 to 33 years in prison on drug and gun charges. Now, at his sentencing in May, he'll face another 33 years to life for the 2019 murder of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens arrested in India's Delhi after violent communal clashes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News