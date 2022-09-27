Lincoln's own 'Property Brothers' work to revitalize neglected buildings

Twin brothers from Lincoln have made it their goal to revitalize downtown Lincoln through renovating dilapidated residential and commercial properties.

Apartment buildings, houses and even commercial spaces have been given new life thanks to the work of Luke and Seth Flowerday, brothers with a passion for historical restoration and carpentry.

"A lot of the properties we’re working on have been neglected for 10 years, sometimes longer," Seth Flowerday said. "By the time we get our hands on them they're on their last breath. We come in and hopefully save them from that."

The Flowerday twins have been compared to the Scott twins from HGTV's "Property Brothers" series, where Jonathan and Drew Scott help couples buy and remodel fixer-uppers into their dream homes. The brothers say the Scotts helped lay the groundwork for what they do, helping erase the negative connotation that their work sometimes received.

"They helped clean up the image of real estate, and we don’t mind being compared to them," Luke said. "Seth is more of the contracts and finance side, and I am way more of the construction side, just like those two guys."

"We joke that I get us into trouble and he gets us out," Seth added.

The Flowerdays have always been interested in construction. Growing up, it was natural for them to have a hammer and bag of nails in their hands, and they followed that passion throughout school.

"(We) took wood shop in high school (at Lincoln East), and we had a very talented teacher, Jeff McCabe," Luke said. "He taught us how to build high-quality furniture. Not just cabinet making, not just birdhouses, but heirloom-grade furniture."

After graduating, the pair took classes at Southeast Community College for a year before attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, from which they graduated in 2012.

The brothers then started a woodworking business, fixing trim and building windows for restoration projects. They quickly realized they wanted to expand, and in 2015 they started their own business, All In Acquisitions, LLC. The brothers now could make entire properties into their own masterpieces.

"The company name is All In Acquisitions because that's what we were — we burned the ships and there was no going back," Luke said, laughing.

The brothers are independent contractors with Arrow Capital, which they also have their realtor's licenses through. Arrow helps the Flowerdays buy properties, list them and sell them.

The brothers started small, buying houses and flipping them.

Eventually, they decided to take more of a buy-and-hold strategy, and it led them to the acquisition of the former Yakel Grocery Store, a 4,000-square-foot property at 1845 S. 11th St. built in 1912.

The Yakel building had been vacant for at least six years before the brothers renovated it. The inside was virtually unrecognizable, with plaster coming off the walls, holes everywhere, and outdated plumbing and electrical utilities.

"When we bought the Yakel building, I said to him, ‘You’re going to have to convince me why in the world we need these problems in our life.'” Luke said. "He must have done it, because a month later we bought it."

Two years later, the building has been converted into affordable apartments.

Their most recent undertaking is much bigger: the Blackstone apartment building at 300 A St., a 13,000-square-foot property that is vacant.

The Flowerdays said it will be a big jump in terms of work and scale of the renovation.

"We're definitely a little scared, but definitely very excited. It's a cool opportunity to bring 22 housing units back to downtown Lincoln," Seth said.

Both brothers say their main goal is to serve the community. Growing up in Lincoln, Luke said they have a personal connection to many of the properties that come into their possession.

"It's where we grew up, so we understand the challenges these neighborhoods face," Seth said. "That's why we've taken a personal interest in helping to elevate the condition of these neighborhoods, one property at a time."

A property they restored on 11th Street became the home of Roots Collective, a hair salon, and LNK Nutrition, which are both locally owned businesses. The brothers say they're proud to have created a venue for young entrepreneurs.

"As we ourselves are young entrepreneurs, it was cool to work with other young folks that are like us and like-minded, and have a vision not just for the property but for the whole downtown area," Seth said.

Their residential work has also brought a positive environment to neighborhoods. Luke said some of the properties they find are the worst houses in a 10-15-block radius, but the work is rewarding.

"When you buy something like that and you fix it up and you hear from the neighbors, it’s really cool," he said.

They've received all forms of praise for their work, from cookies to standing ovations, and neighbors even telling them they see angel wings attached to the brothers.

The apartments the brothers create also serve the community and the demographic of their location: college students and working people.

"It’s not going to be a high-end condo that only the wealthy can afford, it’s going to be quality apartments that you and I could afford," Luke said. "That’s also something that’s important to us; affordability is such a big issue in this country right now, it's something that needs to be grappled with and this is how to deal with it."