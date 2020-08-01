Lincoln's newest trail will have familiar, and fitting, name

After he left the mayor’s office last May, Chris Beutler took his dog, Lincoln, for a walk.
Then for another.
They would cover a few miles of a trail, and then a few more, and then more until they reached the end. They started and finished the Rock Island and Boosalis and Billy Wolff, the Jamaica North and Antelope Valley trails.
And they kept walking.
“It’s an incredible experience,” Beutler said Friday. “In terms of exposure to neighborhoods, exposure to nature, exposure to plants, exposure to fresh air. It’s just a great system.”
A year after they started, with his trail map now in a half-dozen pieces from all of the folding and creasing, he and his dog have walked every inch of the city’s 130-mile trail system — much of it built or improved during his administration.
But soon, the former mayor and his goldendoodle will have another trail to cross off their list: the Chris Beutler Trail.
This walk won’t take them long. The trail skirting the west side of the planned South Haymarket Park and Plaza will be just about a quarter-mile long, said J.J. Yost, planning and construction manager for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
But it will be a critical connection, joining the Jamaica North to the south with the N Street and Haymarket trails.
The idea to name it after Beutler surfaced in late May, said Lynn Johnson, the city’s parks director, when a community member and trails advocate — he wouldn’t say who — approached him.
It made sense, Johnson said, and it fit the city’s long-standing guidelines for naming parks and facilities.
Among them? A park or trail can be named after someone who made a significant contribution to the community.
“And, obviously, Chris as mayor was supportive of parks and facilities.”
Still, he talked to the Great Plains Trails Network about the idea, because the group would be responsible for raising much of the trail’s $275,000 cost for construction and easements.
And the nonprofit was fully supportive, said Gary Bentrup, the group’s fundraising co-chairman.
“We thought it would be a nice way to recognize his contributions, to have a trail segment named after him.”
Bentrup began listing trail projects completed or started during Beutler’s 12-year tenure, though he knew he might miss some.
The completion of the Jamaica North. The protected bikeway along N Street. The renovation of the Murdock Trail. The opening of the Antelope Valley trail. The $2.2 million, 350-foot bridge connection under construction near Densmore Park. The support of the complete streets concept, which requires road construction projects to consider all forms of transportation.
Bentrup did miss some. Before Beutler left office, he announced the Prairie Corridor on the Haines Branch, a 10-mile, roughly $22 million project connecting the city’s trails to the tallgrass prairies west of Lincoln. And in the mid-1990s, more than a decade before he was mayor, he introduced legislation as a state senator that helped create the Cowboy Trail between Norfolk and northwest Nebraska.
Bentrup thought it was fitting the proposed Chris Beutler Trail was in the expanded and reimagined Haymarket, which the former mayor helped orchestrate with the building of Pinnacle Bank Arena and its nearby redevelopment.
This was a chance to thank the former mayor, he said. “He never was one to seek recognition regarding trails.”
Now that Johnson had the trail group’s support, he considered another naming guideline — the one that urged caution when naming something after a living person, in case that person did something unbecoming.
“And I was pretty sure that’s not going to be a problem with Chris,” he said.
Johnson asked Beutler for permission to move forward, and the former mayor was reluctant at first.
Others deserve the honor more, Beutler said later.
“It’s been a wonderful success story, primarily because of the volunteer system that has built the Lincoln trail system. I don’t want to take too much credit away from that because that’s been the core of the success.”
But Johnson explained the importance of the timing. The Great Plains Trails Network’s upcoming fundraising campaign would be easier if the trail had an identity.
The former mayor said yes. “If they can raise more money using my name, then I’m for it,” he said.
Last month, the Parks and Recreation Department Advisory Board approved the name — there were no other contenders, Johnson said — and the City Council will decide later this month whether to accept its recommendation.
If the name moves forward, it could still be several years before the former mayor and his dog can travel his namesake trail.
The South Haymarket Park and its trail have been approved, and some dirt and utility work is underway, Yost said. But the city doesn’t yet have a timeline for its construction.
Until then, Beutler and Lincoln are continuing to walk, retracing their steps on some of the trails they took in the past year.
He doesn’t want to name favorite stretches — though he’ll mention the Antelope Valley trail near Union Plaza when pressed — because the entire system is important, he said.
Now more than ever.
“It’s proven its success during the pandemic. The trails have been a solace for many during this confinement.”
