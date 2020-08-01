Lincoln's newest trail will have familiar, and fitting, name

But Johnson explained the importance of the timing. The Great Plains Trails Network’s upcoming fundraising campaign would be easier if the trail had an identity.

The former mayor said yes. “If they can raise more money using my name, then I’m for it,” he said.

Last month, the Parks and Recreation Department Advisory Board approved the name — there were no other contenders, Johnson said — and the City Council will decide later this month whether to accept its recommendation.

If the name moves forward, it could still be several years before the former mayor and his dog can travel his namesake trail.

The South Haymarket Park and its trail have been approved, and some dirt and utility work is underway, Yost said. But the city doesn’t yet have a timeline for its construction.

Until then, Beutler and Lincoln are continuing to walk, retracing their steps on some of the trails they took in the past year.

He doesn’t want to name favorite stretches — though he’ll mention the Antelope Valley trail near Union Plaza when pressed — because the entire system is important, he said.

Now more than ever.