Lincoln's newest haunted attraction brings fright from the Bard

To ensure that everyone who ventures into ShakesFear will get a scare or two, the 15-minute journey begins in groups of 10 that are soon cut down to five.

“We want to avoid that conga-line thing that happens at most haunted houses where the first person gets scared and the rest know what’s coming,” Park said. “With the smaller group, we can ensure that everyone gets it."

The journey takes place in the Temple Building’s Studio Theatre, which has been been filled with a haunted set created by designer Jill Hibbard that utilizes props, animatronics and pneumatic devices to create the environment for the masked actors to by scary.

“I think people are going to be very surprised by the production value of this thing,” Park said.

The scares come one after another, an experience so intense that at least one of those who attended a preview this week couldn’t finish the journey.

“It doesn’t let up until you’re at the end,” Park said. “It’s perfect for the new generation, which is used to engaging with experiences, whether it's virtual reality or video games.”