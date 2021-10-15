Lincoln's newest haunted attraction brings fright from the Bard

Lady MacBeth, Titus Andronicus and Puck from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are ready to scare the wits out of those courageous enough to venture into ShakesFear, the haunted attraction that opened Friday.
ShakesFear, which will run through Halloween in the Temple Building at 12th and R streets, bills itself as the only haunted attraction in Lincoln and is unquestionably unique in the world of haunted houses as it takes visitors on a scary journey to try to preserve a lost Shakespeare play.
After first encountering Shakespeare’s talking skull, which informs them that the lost play is his best work, visitors have to deal with jealous characters from other plays who want to stop the lost play from being found and performed.
A bloody butcher, a murderous king and the ghost of Hamlet’s father all figure into the fright-inducing mayhem.
“People think of Shakespeare as this romantic,” said Andy Park, artistic director of the Nebraska Repertory Theatre. “They forget that he had a really demented mind. He wrote some very disturbing characters. And it’s really unsettling to have people come up to you and they’re speaking in Shakespearean dialogue.”
For the Rep, ShakesFear is something of a Trojan horse, drawing people into the haunted house and giving them an immersive theatrical experience based on the works of the world’s greatest dramatist.
“This is the most exciting way I’ve ever seen to introduce people in general to the Bard,” Park said. “Most people read Shakespeare at some point in school, but we all know performance is better. We think this approach might excite people about Shakespeare and return him to the populist roots he came from rather than the elitism he’s associated with now.”
ShakesFear grew out of a 2014 project created by Park and Kevin Rich, then the artistic director of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival. Rich wanted to do some kind of immersive haunted venue during the festival and brought in Park to bring it to life.
“The big question then was would audiences who like Shakespeare come to something haunted, and would audiences who like something haunted come to Shakespeare?” Park said. “The answer was a resounding ‘yes.'”
To prepare for ShakesFear, the team participated in Transworld, one of the largest haunted attraction conferences, where they learned the trade secrets needed to create a truly frightening experience.
“There’s a whole thing about scaring people that professional haunts do,” Park said. “They’re very tight lipped about it. You don’t scare someone on accident. They’re targeting very specific people. They’ve decided what kind of scare they’re going to use. It’s way more nefarious than I ever imagined.”
To ensure that everyone who ventures into ShakesFear will get a scare or two, the 15-minute journey begins in groups of 10 that are soon cut down to five.
“We want to avoid that conga-line thing that happens at most haunted houses where the first person gets scared and the rest know what’s coming,” Park said. “With the smaller group, we can ensure that everyone gets it."
The journey takes place in the Temple Building’s Studio Theatre, which has been been filled with a haunted set created by designer Jill Hibbard that utilizes props, animatronics and pneumatic devices to create the environment for the masked actors to by scary.
“I think people are going to be very surprised by the production value of this thing,” Park said.
The scares come one after another, an experience so intense that at least one of those who attended a preview this week couldn’t finish the journey.
“It doesn’t let up until you’re at the end,” Park said. “It’s perfect for the new generation, which is used to engaging with experiences, whether it's virtual reality or video games.”
The immersive nature of ShakesFear not only could attract a new generation of theatergoers, it provides an example for the student actors who play the characters that they can use their theater degree for something other than traditional stage productions, Park said.
ShakesFear is the only haunted attraction within Lincoln city limits due in part to strict fire regulations, according to Rick Campos, fire inspector for the University of Nebraska and previously the city of Lincoln.
“For the last five-plus years, there hasn’t been a haunted house in the city because other people haven't been able to meet the criteria,” Campos said in a news release.
Fulfilling those regulations required a robust sprinkler system for the space and fire-treating costumes and material.
“Safety-wise, they’ve put a lot of work into it,” Campos said. “I’ve been through the performance, and it’s great. I highly recommend it.”
Because of the potentially too-scary animatronics, pneumatic devices and special effects, ShakesFear is not recommended for those under age 13.
