Lincoln's Museum of American Speed ramps up for 90,000-square-foot expansion with $10M price tag

One of the nation's largest automotive museums will be getting even bigger.

Speedway Motors on Thursday announced plans for a $10 million expansion of its Museum of American Speed that will increase its physical size by about 60%.

Construction will start this fall to add 90,000 square feet of space in two phases. The museum currently has more than 150,000 square feet on three floors.

“We are excited to expand upon the already popular Lincoln attraction and make it even bigger and better through the commitment from our owners and partnership with other museum supporters,” Tim Matthews, the museum's curator, said in a news release.

“The new addition will allow us to add enhanced displays for NASCAR, off-road racing and growing our already popular land speed, drag racing and custom show car displays. We also plan to add more interactive displays for youth and families making it an immersive experience for the whole family.”

Among the new collections to be housed at the expanded museum will be show cars from the Darryl Starbird Rod & Custom Hall of Fame Museum, race vehicles from the Herzog Motorsports Collection, and collector cars from Eric Zausner’s E.Z. Spindizzy Foundation.