Lincoln's mask mandate extended, safe tailgating urged as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

With daily COVID-19 case counts still in the triple digits and after a recent surge in deaths, Lancaster County will extend its mask mandate for at least another month.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the extension at her press conference Friday, just after city-county Health Director Pat Lopez outlined several restrictive changes to the new directed health measure, which takes effect Nov. 1.
* Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people or 50% of occupancy — whichever is greater — and can’t exceed 10,000 people. Before, they were limited to 50 people or 50% of capacity.
* Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people or 75% of capacity — whichever is greater — and can’t exceed 10,000 people. Before, the cap was 30,000 people.
* In bars and restaurants, groups are limited to eight or fewer people, and they must remain seated unless eating, using the restroom or playing games. They also must remain 6 feet apart.
* Gyms will be limited to 10 people or 50% of occupancy — whichever is greater — and people must stay 6 feet apart. Before, it allowed up to 75% of occupancy.
* Youth sports organizers must submit activity plans to the health department. And owners of youth sports facilities must limit spectators to 25% of capacity. No more than eight people can be in a group, and they must remain 6 feet apart.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remained unchanged — orange, indicating high risk — but Gaylor Baird and Lopez painted a bleak week and month for Lancaster County.
Seven people have died since Oct. 17, and 18 since the start of the month — including two in their 40s and three in their 50s.
“These are not anonymous strangers,” the mayor said. “These are our neighbors. These are our colleagues, employees. These are our parents and grandparents. These are our friends. The choices we make truly are a matter of life and death to them.”
On Friday, the county reported 142 new cases, increasing this week’s total to 573 cases. For the past six weeks, the county has averaged 609 new cases.
“We’ve been dealing with the impact of the pandemic for the last eight months, but nearly half of our total cases have occurred in just the past two months,” Lopez said.
Hospitalizations are also up. In August, the average number of COVID-19 patients was 18. In September, 40. So far in October, 59.
The virus is now attacking all age groups, she said, but older populations are getting hit harder than ever. During the summer, the weekly average of new cases for those ages 60 to 79 was 16. In September, 58. So far in October, 85.
“Our entire community is being impacted by those who are not wearing masks and not practicing physical distancing,” she said.
Governor to require hospitals to keep beds open for COVID patients, further restricts large gatherings
Health officials continue to trace many of the recent cases to small gatherings of family and friends, Lopez said. And that was a concern on the eve of a late-starting Nebraska football season, as families make plans to gather for the game.
Gaylor Baird encouraged them to limit the number of households to two. And to wear masks, bring separate food, keep their distance and avoid close contact.
“It’s not easy. We get that. But it is a lot easier than the grief of someone becoming severely ill, landing in the hospital or, worst of all, dying.”
Lincoln Public Schools on Friday reported new positive cases at Meadow Lane, Belmont (two) and Beattie elementary schools, as well as Scott Middle School and Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln North Star.
At 3:30 p.m., city officials will have a briefing on the coronavirus response.
