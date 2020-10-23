Lincoln's mask mandate extended, safe tailgating urged as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remained unchanged — orange, indicating high risk — but Gaylor Baird and Lopez painted a bleak week and month for Lancaster County.

Seven people have died since Oct. 17, and 18 since the start of the month — including two in their 40s and three in their 50s.

“These are not anonymous strangers,” the mayor said. “These are our neighbors. These are our colleagues, employees. These are our parents and grandparents. These are our friends. The choices we make truly are a matter of life and death to them.”

On Friday, the county reported 142 new cases, increasing this week’s total to 573 cases. For the past six weeks, the county has averaged 609 new cases.

“We’ve been dealing with the impact of the pandemic for the last eight months, but nearly half of our total cases have occurred in just the past two months,” Lopez said.

Hospitalizations are also up. In August, the average number of COVID-19 patients was 18. In September, 40. So far in October, 59.

The virus is now attacking all age groups, she said, but older populations are getting hit harder than ever. During the summer, the weekly average of new cases for those ages 60 to 79 was 16. In September, 58. So far in October, 85.