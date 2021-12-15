Lincoln's major construction sites bracing for wind

Preparing an 11-mile construction site to withstand record winds is a little like locking down your yard.

“You do what you do at home,” said Curt Mueting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation construction engineer overseeing the South Beltway Project. “You take care of stuff. You try to put stuff away that will blow around.”

That means trying to weigh down lumber and other supplies that could get whipped up by the wind. And booming down cranes as close to the ground as possible, and then locking them to prevent them from spinning.

But there are differences, too. Homeowners don’t have to worry about traffic cones blowing away, traffic-control signs vibrating so violently they come loose, the possibility of steel signposts snapping.

So the subcontractor in charge of traffic control on the Beltway project planned to send additional staff to the site Wednesday afternoon, Mueting said. Because despite the forecast, it was still a workday on the $352 million project.

And despite Lincoln Public Schools declaring a school-closing -- and unprecedented -- wind day, contractors also reported to work at the district’s three school construction sites, said Scott Wieskamp, director of operations.