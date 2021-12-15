Lincoln's major construction sites bracing for wind

Preparing an 11-mile construction site to withstand record winds is a little like locking down your yard.
“You do what you do at home,” said Curt Mueting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation construction engineer overseeing the South Beltway Project. “You take care of stuff. You try to put stuff away that will blow around.”
That means trying to weigh down lumber and other supplies that could get whipped up by the wind. And booming down cranes as close to the ground as possible, and then locking them to prevent them from spinning.
But there are differences, too. Homeowners don’t have to worry about traffic cones blowing away, traffic-control signs vibrating so violently they come loose, the possibility of steel signposts snapping.
So the subcontractor in charge of traffic control on the Beltway project planned to send additional staff to the site Wednesday afternoon, Mueting said. Because despite the forecast, it was still a workday on the $352 million project.
And despite Lincoln Public Schools declaring a school-closing -- and unprecedented -- wind day, contractors also reported to work at the district’s three school construction sites, said Scott Wieskamp, director of operations.
“I doubt they’re swinging any cranes today or doing any roofing. You could excavate a footing and pour concrete. You just have to kind of limit things.”
You have to secure them, too. Wieskamp was particularly worried about the Styrofoam insulation on the roof of Ada Robinson Elementary School in northeast Lincoln.
“All you have to do is look at it, and it can blow away. I’m sure they’re tying it down, moving it, weighing it down. Things like that.”
The forecasted wind did give the crew dismantling the scaffolding near the top of the Capitol a day off, said Matt Hansen, the building’s preservationist architect.
But he wasn’t worried about the scaffolding heading for lower ground, too. It was designed to withstand high winds, and contractors double-checked its stability after seeing the forecast.
“You have to take precautions in any kind of high-wind event to make sure things are secure,” he said. “And I have every confidence they got everything battened down.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Zach Hammach contributed to this report.