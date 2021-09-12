Lincoln's long-term transportation plan warns of growing congestion, stagnant funds

Projected investments seem to match the priorities laid out by residents, with $3.8 billion of forecast revenue set to be allocated toward roadway upkeep and development. About $667 million will go toward public transit, and the remaining $68 million will be invested into trails, bike and pedestrian paths.

"I think the message is: We'll meet the needs of the existing system with this funding strategy," Barnes said. "But to continue to meet the needs of our growth, or to do other things, we need to have conversations about additional funding."

What ultimately couldn't be projected is what long-term affect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the way Lincoln residents commute — a looming uncertainty for employees tasked with predicting and planning for what will come next for the city's roadways.

"If you're able to do your job from wherever, you probably have more opportunities to live further away from a physical office," Barnes said. "So, traffic-wise, that scenario would have less of an impact on the existing system — probably at peak a.m. and p.m. commuting times.

"I don't think anyone knows the absolute answer, at this point."