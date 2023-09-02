Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer, but summer weather is planning to stick around for awhile.

The forecast calls for one of the hottest Labor Day weekends in recent memory, with temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday all expected to be in the upper 90s, with the possibility of triple digits on Saturday and Sunday. That's about 15 degrees higher than average for this time of year. There also is no rain in the forecast.

The last time the temperature hit at least 90 degrees on all three days of the Labor Day weekend in Lincoln was in 2008.

The good news is that we won't see heat like we did Aug. 19-25, when temperatures reached as high as 105 and the heat index neared 120.

"Hot weather returns this weekend, though it won't be as humid with heat indices near actual temperatures over the weekend," the National Weather Service said in a tweet. "Plan accordingly, stay cool and stay hydrated this weekend."

City pools have been closed for three weeks, but for those looking for a place to cool off, the Trago Sprayground will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. through Monday. Many private pools are still open, although they usually only allow members and their guests.

Large crowds are expected at area lakes.

Those hitting the road for the Labor Day holiday could see gas prices either slightly lower or slightly higher than they were last year.

According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.59 as of Friday, down nearly 3 cents from last year. But the average in Lincoln was $3.69 per gallon, up about 5 cents from the same time last year.

Those looking for something to do outside of Lincoln can drive the 80 miles or so to attend the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island, which ends on Monday. The fair has been seeing larger crowds this year, with attendance up 30% over last year for the first five days.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it will be out in force looking to keep motorists safe.

“Whether you’re staying close to home or taking a road trip this weekend, keep safe driving at the top of your priority list,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol, said in a news release. “Our troopers will be on patrol across the state to help keep roadways safe during this final weekend of the summer travel season.”

The patrol this weekend will be wrapping up its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which began Aug. 16. It also will be on the lookout for people driving at high speeds. In August, troopers cited another 112 people for driving 100 miles per hour or faster, pushing the total for the year to more than 700.