The Haymarket Farmers Market, which runs weekly from 8 a.m. to noon, opens Saturday and will be held every Saturday through Oct. 14. Market business manager Jeff Cunningham describes it as "one of Lincoln's main social and culinary" events.

Residents gather to shop, swap recipes and meet with friends to explore a wide selection of locally grown produce and animal products, baked goods, flowers, arts and crafts.

Musical performances including folk, jazz, blues, classical and dance are scheduled throughout the summer, in addition to informative presentations on subjects such as aging and nutrition.

Many restaurants and stores in the Haymarket district open early on Saturdays to offer a "unique selection of food, antiques, clothing and specialty gifts," according to Cunningham.

"It is a grand display of how rural and urban business can work together to offer a rich shopping experience," he said.

