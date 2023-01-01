Lincoln's flag wins contest to be named best in North America

Lincoln's city flag is not yet a year old, but online voters believe it's the best one in North America.
The art deco flag, which was chosen in January 2022 to replace the old flag, took roughly 55% of the more than 2,700 votes in 2022 Urban Life Signs North American City Flag Tournament, an online Twitter poll. Lincoln's flag beat out one from Columbia, South Carolina, in the finals of the tournament.
Brian Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist, or person who studies flags, started the contest in November, with 80 city flags competing in ranked voting against other flags in four regions. After that, a bracket was created and fought through Twitter polls throughout December.
Lincoln's flag, one of the youngest in the competition, beat out Portland, Oregon, in the semifinals last week. Columbia's flag also was relatively new, having been chosen in 2020.
Stokle, who said he has spent more than a decade trying to redesign San Francisco's flag, was inspired to create the contest by the North American Vexillological Association's survey of more than 300 flags in November and a competition between the flags of the teams in the World Cup.
He told the Journal Star last week that Lincoln's flag is unique.
"There's no other flag I know of in the country that looks like it," Stokle said.
"People from Lincoln really identify with it, that's the most important."
Ed Mejis, the art director at Nelnet, designed Lincoln's new flag, which was chosen from four finalists as part of a contest sponsored by the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals. It replaced the old city flag, which had been around for 90 years.
Photos: American flags in Lincoln and throughout Nebraska
Girls in Seward with US flag, 2019
Abigail Kinnamon (right) waves an American flag in front of Brenna Ruether's face on July 4, 2019, before Seward's grand parade celebrating Independence Day.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag on gravesite, 2016
An American flag and flowers adorn a gravesite in Soldier's Circle at Wyuka Cemetery in November 2016.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag raised 1971
The American flag is raised in Lincoln in June 1971.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Veterans raise flag before high school football, 2016
Boyd Gabel (right) and Kirk Gottschalk, two veterans, prepare to raise the flag before the Waverly vs. Seward football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at Concordia University.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag bedspread, 1974
The U.S. flag serves as a bedspread for a waterbed in Al Spencer's shared apartment on South 29th Street in 1974.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
US flags at Strategic Air and Space Museum, 2012
Exactly 2,977 American flags line the lawn of the Strategic Air and Space Museum on Sept. 10, 2012, near Ashland. Each flag has a name and age of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Arbor Day flags, 2016
Lakeview Elementary kindergarteners Jenna Duncan (right) and Addison Fleenor wave flags in honor of Arbor Day in April 2016.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag at citizenship ceremony, 2016
Fadumo Samatar listens during a U.S. citizenship and naturalization ceremony in Beatrice in June 2016
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
World Cup fan waving flag, 2014
Jerry Lund waves an American flag during a men's World Cup watch party for the match between the United States and Germany at the Railyard in 2014.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag Day, 1969
Ed Chappell (from left), Tom Miller and Phil Hood place one of 108 flags in new holders for Flag Day in June 1969.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game American flag, 2017
A huge American flag covers the field in 2017 before Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Patricia Vondra with the flag, 1995
Patricia Vondra stands with the American flag on July 2, 1995.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Patriot Day Boy Scout with flag, 2014
Fifth-grade Boy Scout Josh Rossman carries the American flag during an all-school assembly in observance of Patriot Day in 2014 at Maxey Elementary School.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Skydiver at Cornhusker State Games with US flag, 2018
Larry Bartlett dives out of a plane with the American flag as Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." plays during the opening ceremonies of the Cornhusker State Games at Seacrest Field in July 2018.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag for Special Olympics Torch Run, 1995
Firefighters Bob Borer, Ron Hohbein, Guy Jones and Jack Olig have their hands full folding a huge flag that would greet Torch Run for Special Olympics runners at the State Capitol in May 1995.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
American flag at Lincoln Christian volleyball match, 2016
Lincoln Christian's Abby Stutz (17) goes for a kill against North Bend Central's Kristin Lux (5) as the American flag hangs in the gymnasium at Wahoo High School on Nov. 5, 2016.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag Day at Willard Community Center, 1996
Children raise the American flag for Flag Day at the Willard Community Center in June 1996. From left are Ken Kunz, Blane Cropp, Miranda Ksionzek, Ali Afsharkhah, Heidi Paneitz, Travis Earhart and Matt Gunther.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Constitution Day flags at Pyrtle Elementary, 2016
Students waive little American flags during their annual Constitution Day celebration on Sept. 16, 2016, at Pyrtle Elementary.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Haines Branch School students and flag, 1993
Students at Haines Branch School honor the flag in 1993.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
September 11 tailgate with flag, 2010
Larry Rodriguez relaxes at a tailgate party after the Nebraska vs. Idaho game on Sept. 11, 2010.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flags honor hostages' release in 1981
Flags fly at Wyuka Cemetery in honor of the Jan. 20, 1981, release of American hostages, who had been seized at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in November 1979.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Patriotic flag, American Legion Post 110, 2016
Al Semin of the Dwight American Legion Post No. 110 carries the flag before the start of a football game in October 2016.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Armed Forces Day, 1970
Raising the flag recognizing Armed Forces Day in Lincoln 1970 are Bob Winkler, David Wolf and Mike Judermatz.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
American flag hangs at home, 1980
An American flag hangs in a porch on C Street in Lincoln in 1980.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Waverly football team with flag, 2016
The Waverly football team runs onto the field before their game against Aurora game on Sept. 9, 2016, at Waverly High School.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
US, Nebraska flags outside Lincoln Southwest, 2010
The American and Nebraska state flags are caught in the strong winds outside of Lincoln Southwest High School before the send-off ceremony for the Army National Guard C/2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion in 2010.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Dorchester 1957 flags retired
Some 1957 flags are collected for a flag retirement ceremony at the Dorchester American Legion Post 264 in June 2016.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag collector, 2011
Avid flag collector Ray Lowther displays his oldest flag in 2011.
LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Marine Corps flag with American flags, 2007
The Marine Corps flag joins the line of American flags held by Patriot Guard Riders before Corporal Matthew L. Alexander's memorial service at Gretna High in 2007.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flags at 52nd and Pioneers
Flags were displayed on a fence near 52nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on a previous Flag Day.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag raising near Chadron, 1970
A flag is raised on July 4, 1970, at Flag Butte near Chadron.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Cub Scout places American flag, 2006
Omaha Cub Scout Jesse Stolz places one of 2,998 American flags on the lawn at the Strategic Air and Space Museum in Ashland on Sept. 7, 2006, to mark the fifth year anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
GWYNETH ROBERTS,. JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Fire station's American flag, 2015
An American flag flies in the wind against a blue and white sky on June 13, 2015, at the fire station on 17th and Van Dorn streets.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Homestead Act commemoration, 2012
Sgt. Eric Watson (left) and Spc. Christopher Frost ride horses and hold the American flag while the national anthem is sung during the 150th anniversary commemoration of the Homestead Act in 2012.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flag near O Street, 2016
A large American flag flies at the Phillips 66 on O Street west of downtown.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
American flag at Nebraska game, 2015
An American flag waves during the national anthem at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5, 2015.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Flags at Wyuka Cemetery, 2020
Gravestones of soldiers who have fought in wars line a hill in Wyuka Cemetery on May 25, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery.
KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
