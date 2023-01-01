Lincoln's flag wins contest to be named best in North America

Lincoln's city flag is not yet a year old, but online voters believe it's the best one in North America.

The art deco flag, which was chosen in January 2022 to replace the old flag, took roughly 55% of the more than 2,700 votes in 2022 Urban Life Signs North American City Flag Tournament, an online Twitter poll. Lincoln's flag beat out one from Columbia, South Carolina, in the finals of the tournament.

Brian Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist, or person who studies flags, started the contest in November, with 80 city flags competing in ranked voting against other flags in four regions. After that, a bracket was created and fought through Twitter polls throughout December.

Lincoln's flag, one of the youngest in the competition, beat out Portland, Oregon, in the semifinals last week. Columbia's flag also was relatively new, having been chosen in 2020.

Stokle, who said he has spent more than a decade trying to redesign San Francisco's flag, was inspired to create the contest by the North American Vexillological Association's survey of more than 300 flags in November and a competition between the flags of the teams in the World Cup.

He told the Journal Star last week that Lincoln's flag is unique.

"There's no other flag I know of in the country that looks like it," Stokle said.

"People from Lincoln really identify with it, that's the most important."

Ed Mejis, the art director at Nelnet, designed Lincoln's new flag, which was chosen from four finalists as part of a contest sponsored by the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals. It replaced the old city flag, which had been around for 90 years.

