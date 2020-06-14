Lincoln's first LGBTQ Pride parade goes virtual

Last week, the group had videos and commitments to livestream on parade day from 25 individuals and businesses.

“Including the mayor,” Arroyo said. “She’s our grand marshal.”

They had yard signs made to support the cause and raise awareness. So far, 1,000 signs have been sold with more on order.

“It’s a way for people to show their pride at home,” Huntley said.

Participants can also decorate their yards, neighborhoods and businesses for a chance to win raffle prizes donated by parade sponsors.

The videos submitted so far include messages of support from those sponsors and from individuals who answered the question: What does being LGBTQ mean to you?

“We got some really touching responses,” Arroyo said. “And anybody can be involved on parade day, anyone can participate on their own page.”

Administrators will be monitoring the hashtags: #youareenough and #SCPParade2020.

“We’re asking people to flood their own timeline with Pride,” Huntley said.

A week before the parade, at least one person had promised to sing live on June 20.